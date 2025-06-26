World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Over 100 Soldiers Exchanged in Latest Russia–Ukraine Deal

Russia and Ukraine Conduct New 106-for-106 Prisoner Exchange
Russia and Ukraine have carried out yet another exchange of captured military personnel. The exchange took place in a 106-for-106 format.

Prisoner exchange
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The Presidential Office of Ukraine., https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Prisoner exchange

The exact location of the exchange was not specified.

The previous prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine took place on June 20, when Russian soldiers were initially brought to Belarus. A similar exchange was also carried out on June 19.

Subsequently, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Shamsail Saraliev, stated that more than a thousand Russian servicemen have returned from captivity.

