Russia and Ukraine have carried out yet another exchange of captured military personnel. The exchange took place in a 106-for-106 format.
The exact location of the exchange was not specified.
The previous prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine took place on June 20, when Russian soldiers were initially brought to Belarus. A similar exchange was also carried out on June 19.
Subsequently, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Shamsail Saraliev, stated that more than a thousand Russian servicemen have returned from captivity.
What began in 2022 as a contested "special military operation” has by mid-2025 evolved into a comprehensive political and strategic victory for Moscow