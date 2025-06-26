World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

North Korean To Send 6,000 More Troops to Ukraine Conflict Zone

North Korea to Send Thousands More Troops to Ukraine
World

North Korea is reportedly preparing to send an additional contingent of troops to support Russia's ongoing military operations in Ukraine. According to South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS), the deployment is expected to occur between July and August 2025 and will involve approximately 6,000 personnel.

DPRK Army
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Stefan Krasowski, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
DPRK Army

The group will reportedly consist of:

  • 1,000 demining specialists
  • and 5,000 construction workers.

They will be tasked with assisting in reconstruction efforts in the war-damaged Kursk region. This follows earlier deployments of an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 North Korean troops in late 2024 and early 2025.

These efforts appear to be part of a broader military and economic arrangement between Pyongyang and Moscow.

In exchange for manpower, North Korea is believed to be receiving various forms of support from Russia, including:

  • military hardware,
  • electronic warfare equipment,
  • technologies related to drones, satellite systems, and missile guidance.

This development marks a significant shift, as it signals the most overt involvement of North Korean forces in the conflict to date. It also reflects the growing strategic partnership between North Korea and Russia in defiance of mounting international criticism.

Western officials have raised alarm over the potential consequences of such cooperation, particularly concerns that Moscow could be aiding Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs through technology transfers. The United States has condemned North Korea's involvement, warning that it may further destabilize the region and violate international norms. The European Union has echoed similar concerns, calling the move a grave threat to global security.

As the conflict in Ukraine drags on, the deepening alliance between North Korea and Russia introduces a new and potentially volatile dimension to the broader geopolitical landscape.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Iran Deploys Hypersonic Glide Vehicle and MIRV Warhead Against Israel for the First Time
World
Iran Deploys Hypersonic Glide Vehicle and MIRV Warhead Against Israel for the First Time Видео 
A Heavy Slap: Khamenei Boasts of Strike on U.S. Base, Rejects Surrender
World
A Heavy Slap: Khamenei Boasts of Strike on U.S. Base, Rejects Surrender
Trump Seeks Breakthrough With Russia as NATO Gathers in Brussels
World
Trump Seeks Breakthrough With Russia as NATO Gathers in Brussels
Popular
Russia's Special Military Operation Yields Strategic and Political Victories for Moscow

What began in 2022 as a contested "special military operation” has by mid-2025 evolved into a comprehensive political and strategic victory for Moscow

Russia's Victory in Ukraine Is Recasting the Global Order
Putin, Lavrov Reject NATO Claims as Macron Calls for Rebuilding Trust
Emmanuel Macron Warns Against Endless Escalation, Opens Door to Russia Dialogue
New Geran-2 Drone Hits Kramatorsk UAV Facility, Video Shows Strike in Detail
Laser vs Drones: Russian Military Prepares New Weapon for Battlefield Debut
NATO’s Hollow Triumph: A Summit of Illusions and Absent Agendas Lyuba Lulko Russia's Victory in Ukraine Is Recasting the Global Order Hriday Sarma The Hypocrisy of “Zero Nuclear Iran”: Power, Not Peace, Is the Real Agenda Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Trump Claims Putin Wants Exit From Ukraine War, Warns of Possible Wider Ambitions
Zelensky Seeks Stronger Words as Trump Blocks Harsher NATO Language on Russia
The Hypocrisy of “Zero Nuclear Iran”: Power, Not Peace, Is the Real Agenda
The Hypocrisy of “Zero Nuclear Iran”: Power, Not Peace, Is the Real Agenda
Last materials
Woman Kisses Male Orangutan at Moscow Zoo, Making Him React Accordingly
North Korea to Send Thousands More Troops to Ukraine
B‑2A Stealth Bomber Makes Emergency Landing Near Pearl Harbor During Strategic Deployment
Pentagon Unveils GBU‑57 'Bunker Buster' After First Combat Strike on Iran
Ukraine’s Public Debt Surges to $180 Billion Amid War and Western Support
A Heavy Slap: Khamenei Boasts of Strike on U.S. Base, Rejects Surrender
Iran Deploys Hypersonic Glide Vehicle and MIRV Warhead Against Israel for the First Time
NATO’s Hollow Triumph: A Summit of Illusions and Absent Agendas
Trump’s NATO Speech Marks Shift in Alliance’s Russia Policy
Khamenei Declares Victory Over Israel After 12-Day War
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.