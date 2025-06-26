North Korean To Send 6,000 More Troops to Ukraine Conflict Zone

North Korea to Send Thousands More Troops to Ukraine

North Korea is reportedly preparing to send an additional contingent of troops to support Russia's ongoing military operations in Ukraine. According to South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS), the deployment is expected to occur between July and August 2025 and will involve approximately 6,000 personnel.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Stefan Krasowski, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ DPRK Army

The group will reportedly consist of:

1,000 demining specialists

and 5,000 construction workers.

They will be tasked with assisting in reconstruction efforts in the war-damaged Kursk region. This follows earlier deployments of an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 North Korean troops in late 2024 and early 2025.

These efforts appear to be part of a broader military and economic arrangement between Pyongyang and Moscow.

In exchange for manpower, North Korea is believed to be receiving various forms of support from Russia, including:

military hardware,

electronic warfare equipment,

technologies related to drones, satellite systems, and missile guidance.

This development marks a significant shift, as it signals the most overt involvement of North Korean forces in the conflict to date. It also reflects the growing strategic partnership between North Korea and Russia in defiance of mounting international criticism.

Western officials have raised alarm over the potential consequences of such cooperation, particularly concerns that Moscow could be aiding Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs through technology transfers. The United States has condemned North Korea's involvement, warning that it may further destabilize the region and violate international norms. The European Union has echoed similar concerns, calling the move a grave threat to global security.

As the conflict in Ukraine drags on, the deepening alliance between North Korea and Russia introduces a new and potentially volatile dimension to the broader geopolitical landscape.