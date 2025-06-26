World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Emergency Landing Grounds Critical B‑2A Bomber in Hawaii During Strategic Ruse

B‑2A Stealth Bomber Makes Emergency Landing Near Pearl Harbor During Strategic Deployment
World

A U.S. Air Force B‑2A Spirit stealth bomber made an unscheduled landing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, part of Joint Base Pearl Harbor–Hickam, on June 21 after declaring an in-flight emergency, sources familiar with the operation have confirmed.

B-2 Spirit
Photo: af.mil by ВВС США, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
B-2 Spirit

The bomber, identified by callsign MYTEE 14, had been part of a deliberate “decoy” mission, flying west over the Pacific alongside tanker support to simulate an imminent deployment toward the Iran theater—while the actual combat group proceeded separately over the Atlantic. This strategic ruse aimed to confuse open-source intelligence tracking.

Aircraft trackers noted that MYTEE 14 diverted to Honolulu during the mission. Visual evidence from satellite imagery and spotter photos shows the bomber parked on the airport apron, guarded by local authorities. The aircraft remains grounded pending technical inspection and repairs.

This incident highlights the logistical and maintenance challenges associated with the B‑2 fleet. With only 19 aircraft in service, each bomber is a rare and highly valuable asset. Their operation demands intensive upkeep, particularly for their advanced low-observable coatings and complex avionics.

Air Force Global Strike Command, responsible for the B‑2s, declined to comment directly, stating only that the command “maintains the capability to provide global strike anywhere, at the time of the President's choosing” and that its forces are “always ready to work alone or fully integrate with our many allies and partners.”

The arrival of the bomber in Hawaii—still under emergency status—underscores both its operational significance and vulnerability. Forward basing at Alaskan, Pacific, or Indo-Pacific facilities offers strategic reach but also presents logistical hurdles for repairs and sustainment far from the home base in Missouri.

While no mission details have been officially released, analysts speculated that the westbound sortie may have been part of a broader attempt to sow confusion about U.S. strategic bomber posture. The B‑2 remains central to America’s long-range precision strike capabilities and is the only platform cleared to deploy the 30,000-pound GBU‑57 “Massive Ordnance Penetrator.”

For now, MYTEE 14 remains grounded in Honolulu, awaiting maintenance. The incident is a reminder that even the most advanced weapons systems require a resilient support infrastructure—where a single technical fault can scramble strategic plans.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
A Heavy Slap: Khamenei Boasts of Strike on U.S. Base, Rejects Surrender
World
A Heavy Slap: Khamenei Boasts of Strike on U.S. Base, Rejects Surrender
Trump Seeks Breakthrough With Russia as NATO Gathers in Brussels
World
Trump Seeks Breakthrough With Russia as NATO Gathers in Brussels
Popular
Russia's Special Military Operation Yields Strategic and Political Victories for Moscow

What began in 2022 as a contested "special military operation” has by mid-2025 evolved into a comprehensive political and strategic victory for Moscow

Russia's Victory in Ukraine Is Recasting the Global Order
Putin, Lavrov Reject NATO Claims as Macron Calls for Rebuilding Trust
Emmanuel Macron Warns Against Endless Escalation, Opens Door to Russia Dialogue
New Geran-2 Drone Hits Kramatorsk UAV Facility, Video Shows Strike in Detail
Laser vs Drones: Russian Military Prepares New Weapon for Battlefield Debut
NATO’s Hollow Triumph: A Summit of Illusions and Absent Agendas Lyuba Lulko Russia's Victory in Ukraine Is Recasting the Global Order Hriday Sarma The Hypocrisy of “Zero Nuclear Iran”: Power, Not Peace, Is the Real Agenda Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Trump Claims Putin Wants Exit From Ukraine War, Warns of Possible Wider Ambitions
Zelensky Seeks Stronger Words as Trump Blocks Harsher NATO Language on Russia
The Hypocrisy of “Zero Nuclear Iran”: Power, Not Peace, Is the Real Agenda
The Hypocrisy of “Zero Nuclear Iran”: Power, Not Peace, Is the Real Agenda
Last materials
North Korea to Send Thousands More Troops to Ukraine
B‑2A Stealth Bomber Makes Emergency Landing Near Pearl Harbor During Strategic Deployment
Pentagon Unveils GBU‑57 'Bunker Buster' After First Combat Strike on Iran
Ukraine’s Public Debt Surges to $180 Billion Amid War and Western Support
A Heavy Slap: Khamenei Boasts of Strike on U.S. Base, Rejects Surrender
Iran Deploys Hypersonic Glide Vehicle and MIRV Warhead Against Israel for the First Time
NATO’s Hollow Triumph: A Summit of Illusions and Absent Agendas
Trump’s NATO Speech Marks Shift in Alliance’s Russia Policy
Khamenei Declares Victory Over Israel After 12-Day War
Putin, Lavrov Reject NATO Claims as Macron Calls for Rebuilding Trust
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.