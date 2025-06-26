Pentagon Unveils GBU‑57 'Massive Ordnance Penetrator' Following First Combat Use in Iran

The U.S. Department of Defense has officially presented the GBU‑57 "Massive Ordnance Penetrator” (MOP) to the public following its dramatic debut in combat during airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities earlier this month.

Weighing in at approximately 30,000 pounds, the GBU‑57 is the most powerful non-nuclear bomb in the American arsenal. It is specifically engineered to penetrate deeply buried and fortified underground structures — a capability showcased for the first time in a live combat scenario during "Operation Midnight Hammer.”

According to Pentagon officials, seven B‑2 Spirit stealth bombers launched a total of 14 GBU‑57s against Iranian targets believed to house components of Tehran's nuclear infrastructure. The strikes reportedly focused on key facilities in Fordow and Natanz, sites that had long been considered impenetrable due to their depth and heavy reinforcement.

During a press briefing, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Air Force General Dan Caine confirmed the bomb's combat debut and outlined its performance. The GBU‑57 relies on advanced GPS/INS guidance systems and is fitted with intelligent fuzing technology to ensure maximum destructive effect once it reaches its target. Officials stated that the munitions inflicted "severe damage,” though full assessments are ongoing.

The weapon can only be deployed by the B‑2 Spirit stealth bomber, the only aircraft capable of carrying the massive payload without compromising its stealth profile. Each bomber can carry up to two of the MOPs per sortie. The B‑2's unique ability to evade radar makes it the ideal platform for precision strikes in high-risk environments.

Pentagon sources also confirmed that a successor to the GBU‑57 is already in development. The Next‑Generation Penetrator (NGP) is expected to be compatible with the forthcoming B‑21 Raider stealth bomber and will incorporate further improvements in range, payload efficiency, and penetrative power.

Officials emphasized the strategic impact of the MOP's first deployment. The use of such a weapon demonstrates the U.S. military's capacity to destroy even the most heavily fortified underground sites without crossing the nuclear threshold. Analysts note that the MOP's use also sends a strong deterrent signal to potential adversaries.

While the strikes mark a milestone in military technology and operational capability, defense analysts caution that even this unprecedented use of firepower may only temporarily delay Iran's nuclear progress. They also warn that the operation could escalate tensions in the Middle East and complicate future diplomatic negotiations.

The GBU‑57's public debut at the Pentagon was described by military leaders as a "clear statement of intent” that the U.S. maintains the means — and the will — to neutralize strategic threats when necessary.