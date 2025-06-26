World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Gives Trump a 'Heavy Slap'

A Heavy Slap: Khamenei Boasts of Strike on U.S. Base, Rejects Surrender
World

U.S. President Donald Trump has made it clear that Washington seeks nothing less than Iran's full capitulation — but such a demand will never be met, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared, Reuters reports.

Iranian flag
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sonia Sevilla, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Iranian flag

"The President of the United States said in one of his statements that Iran must surrender. And this wasn't just about the nuclear program anymore (…). That man revealed the truth — that the U.S. will only be satisfied with Iran's capitulation and nothing else. This is a crucial point! The Iranian people must understand that this is an insult to our nation — and that it will never happen,” Khamenei stated.

He stressed that Trump's ultimatum exposed "the true intentions” of Washington toward Tehran.

"The Americans are always inventing different excuses, but the underlying demand remains the same — Iran's surrender,” he said.

The Supreme Leader also pointed out that previous U.S. presidents avoided expressing such aims openly, knowing that doing so was unacceptable.

Earlier, Khamenei asserted that Iran's nuclear facilities remained untouched following U.S. strikes. According to him, Washington "failed to achieve much,” and warned that any future aggression against Iran would come at a high cost to the United States and its allies.

Khamenei also referred to Iran's missile strike on the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar — a major American military facility — as a "heavy slap” to the U.S.

"The Islamic Republic delivered a firm slap to the Americans. It struck and damaged the Al Udeid air base, one of the key U.S. bases in the region,” he wrote on social platform X.

He emphasized the significance of Iran's ability to hit critical American military assets in the Middle East — and to do so at any time it deems necessary. Such strikes, he warned, could be repeated in response to further aggression, and the enemy would "pay a heavy price.”

Earlier this week, Khamenei also congratulated the Iranian people on what he described as a "victory” over Israel.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russia to Test Posokh Laser Anti-Drone System in Ukraine
Science
Russia to Test Posokh Laser Anti-Drone System in Ukraine
Over Half of US Commercial Beehives Lost Since April 2024
Animal
Over Half of US Commercial Beehives Lost Since April 2024
Popular
Russia's Special Military Operation Yields Strategic and Political Victories for Moscow

What began in 2022 as a contested "special military operation” has by mid-2025 evolved into a comprehensive political and strategic victory for Moscow

Russia's Victory in Ukraine Is Recasting the Global Order
Putin, Lavrov Reject NATO Claims as Macron Calls for Rebuilding Trust
Emmanuel Macron Warns Against Endless Escalation, Opens Door to Russia Dialogue
New Geran-2 Drone Hits Kramatorsk UAV Facility, Video Shows Strike in Detail
Laser vs Drones: Russian Military Prepares New Weapon for Battlefield Debut
NATO’s Hollow Triumph: A Summit of Illusions and Absent Agendas Lyuba Lulko Russia's Victory in Ukraine Is Recasting the Global Order Hriday Sarma The Hypocrisy of “Zero Nuclear Iran”: Power, Not Peace, Is the Real Agenda Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Trump Claims Putin Wants Exit From Ukraine War, Warns of Possible Wider Ambitions
Zelensky Seeks Stronger Words as Trump Blocks Harsher NATO Language on Russia
The Hypocrisy of “Zero Nuclear Iran”: Power, Not Peace, Is the Real Agenda
The Hypocrisy of “Zero Nuclear Iran”: Power, Not Peace, Is the Real Agenda
Last materials
Ukraine’s Public Debt Surges to $180 Billion Amid War and Western Support
A Heavy Slap: Khamenei Boasts of Strike on U.S. Base, Rejects Surrender
Iran Deploys Hypersonic Glide Vehicle and MIRV Warhead Against Israel for the First Time
NATO’s Hollow Triumph: A Summit of Illusions and Absent Agendas
Trump’s NATO Speech Marks Shift in Alliance’s Russia Policy
Khamenei Declares Victory Over Israel After 12-Day War
Putin, Lavrov Reject NATO Claims as Macron Calls for Rebuilding Trust
Russia's Victory in Ukraine Is Recasting the Global Order
Trump: Putin Seeks Resolution in Ukraine, May Have Broader Territorial Ambitions
Middle East Tensions Boost China’s Interest in Russia’s Power of Siberia 2 Pipeline
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.