Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Gives Trump a 'Heavy Slap'

A Heavy Slap: Khamenei Boasts of Strike on U.S. Base, Rejects Surrender

U.S. President Donald Trump has made it clear that Washington seeks nothing less than Iran's full capitulation — but such a demand will never be met, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared, Reuters reports.

"The President of the United States said in one of his statements that Iran must surrender. And this wasn't just about the nuclear program anymore (…). That man revealed the truth — that the U.S. will only be satisfied with Iran's capitulation and nothing else. This is a crucial point! The Iranian people must understand that this is an insult to our nation — and that it will never happen,” Khamenei stated.

He stressed that Trump's ultimatum exposed "the true intentions” of Washington toward Tehran.

"The Americans are always inventing different excuses, but the underlying demand remains the same — Iran's surrender,” he said.

The Supreme Leader also pointed out that previous U.S. presidents avoided expressing such aims openly, knowing that doing so was unacceptable.

Earlier, Khamenei asserted that Iran's nuclear facilities remained untouched following U.S. strikes. According to him, Washington "failed to achieve much,” and warned that any future aggression against Iran would come at a high cost to the United States and its allies.

Khamenei also referred to Iran's missile strike on the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar — a major American military facility — as a "heavy slap” to the U.S.

"The Islamic Republic delivered a firm slap to the Americans. It struck and damaged the Al Udeid air base, one of the key U.S. bases in the region,” he wrote on social platform X.

He emphasized the significance of Iran's ability to hit critical American military assets in the Middle East — and to do so at any time it deems necessary. Such strikes, he warned, could be repeated in response to further aggression, and the enemy would "pay a heavy price.”

Earlier this week, Khamenei also congratulated the Iranian people on what he described as a "victory” over Israel.