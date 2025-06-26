Trump Assures NATO Allies: No Russian Attack Under My Watch

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to NATO's European allies that Russia would not attack alliance countries as long as he remains head of state, unnamed European officials told The Washington Post.

Photo: flickr.com by FinnishGovernment, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ NATO flag

According to them, during the main session of the NATO summit held in The Hague on June 24-25, Trump pledged that there would be no threat from Moscow. He also welcomed the efforts by NATO countries to increase defense spending.

The sources noted that European leaders praised Trump for encouraging them to boost their defense budgets.

NATO softens criticism of Russia

As The Telegraph reported, NATO countries softened their rhetoric toward Russia in the final communiqué of the Hague summit. Journalists pointed out that in 2023, the final statement included a direct accusation against Russia for initiating the conflict in Ukraine.

This time, the final document was significantly shorter. According to the publication, this was due to a desire to consider Trump's possible reaction.

The softened rhetoric toward Russia could be due to a shift in the alliance policy. Initially, the West aimed to deliver a strategic defeat to Moscow, and NATO statements reflected that goal. Nowadays, however, after the change of U.S. administration and battlefield developments, efforts are being made to step back from aggressive policies and find alternative political strategies that would allow the West to exit the Ukraine crisis while saving face.