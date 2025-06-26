World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Iranian Supreme Leader Hails 'Crushing Blows' Against Zionist Regime

Khamenei Declares Victory Over Israel After 12-Day War
Iran has claimed victory over Israel following a 12-day conflict, according to a statement by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Неизвестен, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

This marks the Ayatollah’s first public address since the end of the conflict with Israel and the U.S. bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities.iran supreme leader, 

"I feel it is necessary to offer congratulations to the great Iranian nation. Congratulations on the victory over the Zionist regime. Despite all the noise and statements, the Zionist regime was on the verge of collapse and was crushed by the blows of the Islamic Republic," Khamenei said in a video message, as quoted by Iran’s IRNA news agency.

Israel launched its operation against Iran in the early hours of June 13, citing Tehran’s advances toward developing nuclear weapons. The Israeli airstrikes targeted nuclear and military facilities. In response, Iran fired hundreds of ballistic missiles toward Israel the same day.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
