World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Emmanuel Macron Warns Against Endless Escalation, Opens Door to Russia Dialogue

Putin, Lavrov Reject NATO Claims as Macron Calls for Rebuilding Trust
World

Europe must begin thinking about the terms of a future dialogue with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron said while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague.

French President Emmanuel Macron
Photo: Openverse by Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
French President Emmanuel Macron

According to the French leader, European countries cannot remain "in a state of constant escalation, endlessly increasing their armament.”

"Today we must rearm, because we are behind Russia in terms of military capabilities. But at the same time, we must consider security guarantees for ourselves and the security architecture we want to live in tomorrow,” Macron stated.

He believes that such guarantees should include limits on the spread and quantity of weapons, similar to the arrangements that existed during the Cold War.

"That is why we must all reconsider how far we are willing to go to defend ourselves, and under what conditions a dialogue with Russia could take place-one that allows us to limit damage and begin restoring trust,” he concluded.

Putin Calls NATO Narrative Incredible Lies

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called claims that Russia plans to attack NATO an "incredible lie.” The Kremlin has stated that NATO countries are portraying Russia as a "monster” in order to justify setting a base defense spending level of 5% of GDP for alliance members.

Lavrov: NATO Destroys Global Security Architecture

The global security architecture is being destroyed by NATO's policies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. According to him, significant harm has been done to the international system of strategic stability by the United States, which withdrew from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (ABM), dismantled the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), and is now casting doubt on the future of the New START Treaty. Washington also refuses to ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) and has lowered the threshold for nuclear weapons use in its doctrinal documents.

Russia also amended its own nuclear doctrine in 2024. The Kremlin explained that the revisions serve to warn Western nations about the consequences of participating in an attack on Russia-"using various means, not necessarily nuclear.”

Lavrov has previously stated that once relations between Russia and European countries are restored, issues of security guarantees will need to be addressed. However, he added that Moscow would "think seriously" before resuming relations with Western nations, even if they themselves propose doing so.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Trump Seeks Breakthrough With Russia as NATO Gathers in Brussels
World
Trump Seeks Breakthrough With Russia as NATO Gathers in Brussels
Russia's Victory in Ukraine Is Recasting the Global Order
Columnists
Russia's Victory in Ukraine Is Recasting the Global Order
Man Grabs Toddler and Throws Him Violently on the Floor at Moscow Airport
Society
Man Grabs Toddler and Throws Him Violently on the Floor at Moscow Airport Видео 
Popular
Moscow Airport Horror: Toddler Hospitalized With Brain Injuries After Assault

The man, who had arrived from Egypt, approached a family from Kabul (Afghanistan) and attacked a two-year-old boy in the baggage claim area of Terminal C

Man Grabs Toddler and Throws Him Violently on the Floor at Moscow Airport
Twelve Days After
Iran: 12 Days After
Over Half of NATO Could Be Drawn Into War Over Kaliningrad Rail Incident
Iran Declares Victory as Israel Halts Military Action Unilaterally
Russia's Victory in Ukraine Is Recasting the Global Order Hriday Sarma The Hypocrisy of “Zero Nuclear Iran”: Power, Not Peace, Is the Real Agenda Nancy O'Brien Simpson Twelve Days After Costantino Ceoldo
Trump to Putin: 'I Don’t Need Help With Iran — I Need Help With You'
Nuclear Standoff: Iran Locks Down Sites to Thwart US, Israeli Commandos
Iran Declares Victory Without Surrender — Israel Says It Won Too
Iran Declares Victory Without Surrender — Israel Says It Won Too
Last materials
Putin, Lavrov Reject NATO Claims as Macron Calls for Rebuilding Trust
Russia's Victory in Ukraine Is Recasting the Global Order
Trump: Putin Seeks Resolution in Ukraine, May Have Broader Territorial Ambitions
Middle East Tensions Boost China’s Interest in Russia’s Power of Siberia 2 Pipeline
Russia Deploys Upgraded Geran-2 AI-Enhanced Kamikaze Drone in Ukraine Conflict
Russia to Test Posokh Laser Anti-Drone System in Ukraine
NATO Softens Language on Russia in Summit Communiqué
The Hypocrisy of “Zero Nuclear Iran”: Power, Not Peace, Is the Real Agenda
Hands-Free Diving: Game-Changing Underwater Jetpack Unveiled
US Intel: Iran’s Nuclear Program Set Back Only Months by Airstrikes
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.