Trump Claims Putin Wants Exit From Ukraine War, Warns of Possible Wider Ambitions

Trump: Putin Seeks Resolution in Ukraine, May Have Broader Territorial Ambitions
World

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump said during a press conference on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague.

Donald Trump
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Donald Trump

“He would like to settle this matter, he would like to get out of this situation,” Trump said.

Trump also added that Europe must take on greater responsibility to prevent future military conflicts. According to him, additional funds should be spent on “very serious” weaponry rather than bureaucracy.

Putin May Have Territorial Ambitions Beyond Ukraine

The U.S. president did not rule out that Russian leader Vladimir Putin may have territorial ambitions beyond Ukraine. He made this statement at the NATO summit press conference in The Hague.

“Perhaps Putin has territorial ambitions beyond Ukraine,” Trump said.

Responding to a question about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s desire to end the conflict, Trump said he would speak with Putin and discuss ending the war in Ukraine. However, the U.S. leader did not specify when this conversation might take place.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he will talk to Russian leader Vladimir Putin about ending the conflict in Ukraine, Reuters reports.

“I will be talking about this with Putin,” Trump said in response to a question about Zelensky’s efforts to end the conflict.

At the same time, the US President did not specify when this conversation might happen.

Earlier, Trump said he did not discuss a ceasefire with Zelensky during their meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague. According to the president, he only wanted to ask “how things are” with his Ukrainian counterpart.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

