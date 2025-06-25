Israel-Iran War Spurs China-Russia Energy Cooperation

Middle East Tensions Boost China’s Interest in Russia’s Power of Siberia 2 Pipeline

The conflict between Israel and Iran has heightened China's interest in long-term energy cooperation with Russia, particularly in the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project.

Photo: phmsa.dot.gov by PHMSA, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Gas pipeline

According to The Wall Street Journal, geopolitical instability in the Persian Gulf has been a key factor prompting Beijing to reassess its energy security and accelerate negotiations on this project.

Power of Siberia 2 is a strategically important project designed to supply up to 50 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually from Western Siberian fields to China through Mongolia.

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, including threats to close the Strait of Hormuz-a critical transit route for much of China's oil and LNG imports-Beijing has increasingly sought alternative supply routes.

Data from the analytical firm Rystad Energy indicates that about 30 percent of China's liquefied natural gas imports come from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, transported via the Strait of Hormuz. Additionally, over 90 percent of Iran's oil exports pass through this route, with nearly all shipments destined for China.

With energy transport through the Persian Gulf under threat, Chinese authorities view Russia as a reliable energy partner. Russia already supplies roughly 20 percent of China's oil imports, and expanding gas cooperation appears a logical next step.

The Russian side also emphasizes the project's strategic significance. According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Power of Siberia 2 remains highly relevant in light of China's anticipated growth in gas consumption.

He further noted that project implementation details are currently in commercial negotiations, reflecting a pragmatic approach by both parties toward this large-scale initiative.

Thus, growing risks to traditional energy supply routes and China's increasing dependence on secure and stable logistics solutions are driving Beijing's interest in Russian pipeline projects.

In this context, Power of Siberia 2 is becoming not only an economic but also a geopolitical tool to ensure China's energy stability.