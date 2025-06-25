US Bombs Cause Little Damage to Iran's Nuclear Sites

US Intel: Iran’s Nuclear Program Set Back Only Months by Airstrikes

According to US intelligence, American strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities have not destroyed their key components – they have only set back Iran's nuclear program by a few months.

Photo: flickr.com by Andy Dunaway, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Airstrike explosion

The White House is reportedly furious over a CNN report that appeared to confirm Iranian claims that its nuclear infrastructure was not destroyed.

In response, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth condemned the report as "completely false.”

US Special Representative for the Middle East, Brian Vitkoff, commented on the intelligence leak regarding the attack on Iranian nuclear sites:

"Whoever leaked this information committed treason. They should be investigated and held accountable.”

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, in an interview with Fox News, stated that the damage inflicted on the three nuclear facilities was "very significant. A lot of damage was done.”

This evening, a US intelligence memo was published stating that the bombings blocked entrances at two of the targeted nuclear sites, but did not cause their underground structures to collapse. The initial conclusion is that the strikes have delayed Iran's nuclear program by only a few months.

According to CNN, intelligence reports also say that Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium was not destroyed and that some centrifuges remain intact.

The Iranian government has announced that its nuclear program will continue as planned.

Israeli media report that Iran possesses between 1,000 and 1,500 ballistic missiles and has the capability to produce dozens more each month.

According to Iran's Ministry of Health, 610 civilians were killed and 4,746 injured as a result of the Israeli attacks. Among the dead were 49 women and 13 children. Seven hospitals were also reported damaged.

New satellite images from June 24 of the Natanz nuclear facility in central Iran appear to show efforts underway to possibly repair the site. Two craters, observed on June 22 following US airstrikes, are thought to have been made by GBU-57A/B MOP (Massive Ordnance Penetrator) bombs. The craters, located above what was believed to be part of Iran's underground uranium enrichment complex, are now covered with earth.

In addition, several tracks seem to have been cleared by heavy machinery above the complex, and temporary structures or tents have been erected at one of the MOP impact sites.