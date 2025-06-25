World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
29 Senior Iranian Officers Killed in Israel's Initial Strike

Israel's First Strike Killed 29 Iranian Officers, Sources Reveal
World

New details emerge about the scale of Israel’s first strike against Iran during the recent armed conflict, with Israeli sources reporting the targeted killing of 29 high-ranking Iranian military officers.

Iranian missiles
Photo: fna.ir by Mehdi Bolourian, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Iranian missiles

According to multiple Israeli defense outlets, the officers killed held the rank of sarhang (lieutenant colonel) and above, marking one of the most extensive decapitation strikes carried out by Israeli forces in recent memory. The operation reportedly targeted command centers and intelligence hubs operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), aiming to cripple Iran’s ability to coordinate long-range drone and missile attacks.

The strike occurred in the early hours of the conflict, part of a coordinated Israeli response to Iran’s ballistic missile barrage that reached deep into Israeli territory. While Iranian officials initially downplayed the losses, security analysts note that the high death toll among senior officers has likely dealt a significant blow to Iran’s regional command structure.

The broader Israel-Iran war, which lasted 12 days before a US-brokered ceasefire was implemented, resulted in heavy casualties on both sides. Unofficial estimates compiled from media reports and government statements suggest that:

  • over 1,200 people were killed during the conflict,
  • including approximately 350 military personnel from Iran and its allies,
  • nearly 180 soldiers and reservists on the Israeli side.

Civilian casualties numbered in the hundreds, with both Tehran and Tel Aviv reporting dozens of deaths in urban centers hit by missile salvos.

The truce, mediated in part by President Donald Trump and key Gulf intermediaries, was announced in the early hours of June 24, 2025. It came into effect following four waves of attacks from Iran and retaliatory Israeli operations deep inside Iranian territory, including strikes on nuclear and military infrastructure.

While tensions remain high, the disclosure of the Israeli military’s successful targeting of Iran’s officer corps underscores both the precision of modern warfare and the depth of the intelligence war being fought alongside the missiles. Defense officials in both countries have warned that the situation remains fragile, and further provocations could reignite hostilities.

Pavel Morozov
Dmitry Sudakov
