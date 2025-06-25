Kyrgyz Parliament Outlaws Pornographic Content, One MP Votes Against

Kyrgyzstan Passes Bill Banning Online Pornography

On June 25, the Kyrgyz Parliament passed a bill banning access to websites containing pornographic content within the country, according to the press service of the legislative body.

Photo: Pexels by Field Engineer, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Internet cables

The bill was approved in both the second and third readings, with 60 deputies voting in favor and one against, Kyrgyz outlet Kaktus Media reported. President Sadyr Japarov has not yet signed the bill into law.

The initiative, proposed by 27 members of parliament, prohibits the distribution of content with pornographic elements in Kyrgyzstan's online space. It also introduces penalties for individuals responsible for spreading such content.

According to Kazinform, access to pornographic websites will be blocked within 24 hours of receiving an official request. Site owners are required to remove the content within a day. Failure to comply may result in the suspension of the site for up to two months and a ban on creating new web resources. Access will be restored after the content is removed or by court order.

The explanatory note attached to the bill states that the measures are aimed at "protecting the moral and ethical values of society.”

In July 2024, President Japarov signed a separate law banning the webcam industry. Under that law, organizing or facilitating prostitution and debauchery via the internet is punishable by fines of up to 300,000 soms (about 270,000 rubles) or imprisonment for up to 15 years. Webcam models themselves can be fined 10,000 soms.

Details

Kyrgyzstan officially the Kyrgyz Republic, is a landlocked country in Central Asia lying in the Tian Shan and Pamir mountain ranges. Bishkek is the capital and largest city. Kyrgyzstan is bordered by Kazakhstan to the north, Uzbekistan to the west, Tajikistan to the south, and China to the east and southeast. Ethnic Kyrgyz make up the majority of the country's over 7 million people, followed by significant minorities of Uzbeks and Russians.

