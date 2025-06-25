Zelensky’s G7 Isolation and Hopes for NATO Talks with Trump Highlight Diplomatic Strain

Trump: Zelensky in a 'Very Difficult Situation' Ahead of Possible NATO Summit Meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in an extremely difficult position, U.S. President Donald Trump said before departing for the NATO summit in The Hague.

"Yes, I might see him. I'll say: 'How are you?' He's (Zelensky) in a tough spot, he shouldn't have been there at all," the American leader stated.

As previously reported, Trump does indeed plan to meet with the Ukrainian president on Wednesday, June 25, on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague, according to a White House source.

NATO Organizers Reportedly Keep Trump and Zelensky at a Distance

According to The Washington Post, NATO representatives have been making efforts to keep the two presidents apart in public.

On his way to The Hague, Trump told reporters that he would 'probably' meet Zelensky at the summit, though NATO officials have been trying to keep them separated in public-an acknowledgment of Trump's often volatile disdain for the Ukrainian leader, the newspaper said.

Zelensky himself earlier said he hoped to hold several meetings, including one with Trump. While he emphasized the importance of such a meeting, he added that it would not define his trip to The Hague. If talks do take place, he plans to discuss new sanctions and increasing pressure on Russia.

"I think we need to talk about a new breath in the diplomatic track,” Zelensky said.

Previous Trump-Zelensky Meeting in Canada Canceled

A planned meeting between the two leaders during the G7 summit in Canada did not happen. Trump left the summit earlier than scheduled due to developments in the Middle East.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president returned to the U.S. after a dinner with fellow heads of state, noting that he had "a great day" at the summit. Notably, Trump signed a major trade agreement with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Trump later clarified that his early departure had nothing to do with the ceasefire in the Middle East, saying the real reason was "much more serious."

At the summit, Zelensky held talks with the other six G7 members. British diplomat Ian Proud commented that the Ukrainian leader's presence raised eyebrows.

"Someone needs to remind me why Zelensky, President of a country with the 55th largest economy in the world and one of the world's most corrupt, is going to the #G7Summit??” Ian Proud wrote.

Zelensky Positioned Far from Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was positioned far from US President Donald Trump during the official photo ceremony at the NATO summit in The Hague.

The head of the White House stood near the center of the front row, while the Ukrainian leader was placed much farther to the right in the second row.

Standing next to Trump was Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, while to Zelensky’s left was European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. In the third row behind him were British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, while in front were French President Emmanuel Macron and Czech President Petr Pavel.