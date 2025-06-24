Iran Declares Victory Without Surrender — Israel Says It Won Too

Iran Declares Triumph, Trump Touted as Global Peacemaker

Mass public celebrations will be held across Iran on June 24 to mark what is being described as a victory over Israel.

Photo: Mehr News Agency by Мохаммадреза Аббаси, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Военные учения «Зульфикар-99»

According to reports, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is expected to address the nation (likely via video link), along with newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian and several senior military officials.

The main festivities will reportedly take place in Revolution Square in Tehran, with state media emphasizing that victory was achieved thanks to the efforts and unity of the Iranian people and the significant progress of the Iranian armed forces.

Apparently, it doesn’t take much to declare victory anymore. In fact, as it turns out, one can now claim victory without the enemy even surrendering. In Iran’s view, Israel’s agreement to a ceasefire is being treated as capitulation.

On the Israeli side, officials have so far indicated that they intend to honor the ceasefire. To support this, the IDF Home Front Command released a statement noting that a recommendation had been sent to the Ministry of Defense to lift all previously imposed internal restrictions starting June 25. Airports, schools, religious institutions, and government offices are expected to resume normal operations.

At the same time, Israel is portraying the outcome as its own victory over Iran.

In short, everyone seems to have defeated everyone else. And Donald Trump, it seems, has defeated them all.

Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Republican Congressman Buddy Carter has formally proposed nominating Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, following his role as a mediator in resolving the Israel–Iran conflict, Fox News reports.

In a letter sent to the Nobel Committee, Carter said that Trump played an extraordinary and historic role in ending the armed conflict between Israel and Iran and in preventing the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism from obtaining the planet’s deadliest weapon.