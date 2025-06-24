Nuclear Standoff: Iran Locks Down Sites to Thwart US, Israeli Commandos

Iran sealed entrances to its underground nuclear facilities not to let American or Israeli special forces gain access there, The Aviationist said.

The publication notes that US President Donald Trump declared the complete destruction of Iran's nuclear facilities, while Tehran asserted that they remained intact.

"It's difficult to determine which of these claims is more accurate, but the truth likely lies somewhere in between,” the article states.

The satellite imagery taken prior to the start of the bombings showed evidence of tunnels leading to the underground nuclear site in Fordow being filled in.

"This may have been done to protect against both airstrikes and the possibility of a ground incursion by special forces — which was thought to be the only way Israel could successfully strike such a heavily fortified target without direct US support,” the article suggests.

The War Zone (TWZ) assumed the same noting that sealing off the tunnels might also minimize potential radiation leaks in the event of bombings.