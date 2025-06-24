Trump to Putin: 'I Don’t Need Help With Iran — I Need Help With You'

Trump Seeks Breakthrough With Russia as NATO Gathers in Brussels

En route to the NATO summit in Brussels, US President Donald Trump made headlines with a striking diplomatic overture, expressing his desire to conclude a broad agreement with the Russian Federation.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by BalkanPhotos, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ USA and Russia

His remarks, shared with journalists during a brief exchange aboard Air Force One, suggest a possible shift in Washington's approach to Moscow — and come at a moment of renewed global tensions.

According to Russian state news agency TASS, Trump revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had recently phoned him to discuss regional security matters, particularly concerning Iran. While Trump acknowledged the offer of assistance on that front, he made it clear that his priorities lay elsewhere.

"Putin called me and asked if he could help us with Iran,” Trump said. "I told him I don't need help with Iran — I need help with them [Russia]. And I hope we can reach a deal with Russia.”

Trump did not elaborate on the specific contours of the potential agreement he envisioned, but his remarks hint at a broader ambition to recalibrate the US-Russia relationship. The comment "I need help with them” appears to indicate that the US president is more interested in resolving bilateral tensions with Moscow than in engaging Russia as an auxiliary player in Middle Eastern affairs.

This statement comes as Trump prepares to meet NATO leaders, many of whom remain cautious about Russia's strategic ambitions, particularly in Eastern Europe and the Arctic. Trump's desire for détente may provoke concern among certain allies, especially those in the Baltics and Poland, who have repeatedly emphasized the importance of a firm Western stance toward Moscow.

The White House has not released an official readout of the recent Trump-Putin call. However, sources familiar with the administration's thinking say the president has been exploring the possibility of re-opening diplomatic channels on several contentious issues — including arms control, cyber operations, and Ukraine — areas where Trump believes mutual interests may still overlap.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has so far offered no public comment on Trump's statement. Yet, Russian officials have long indicated their readiness to pursue a "new security architecture” with the United States, provided Washington is willing to show flexibility on sanctions and NATO expansion.

Observers note that Trump's remark could serve as an early signal of an emerging backchannel or framework for informal talks ahead of any formal bilateral summit. His comment may also play into domestic narratives, positioning him as a dealmaker able to de-escalate great power tensions while advancing US interests abroad.

Whether such a deal is feasible remains unclear — especially given longstanding disputes over Crimea, election interference, and Syria. Nevertheless, Trump's overture underscores his administration's continuing emphasis on personal diplomacy and unconventional avenues for negotiation.

More details on Trump's agenda at the NATO summit — and any further developments regarding US-Russia contacts — are expected in the coming days.