Trump Warns Israel: Further Strikes on Iran Will Break Ceasefire

Israel and Iran have violated the ceasefire agreement. US President Donald Trump expressed his dissatisfaction.
"Both Israel and Iran have broken the ceasefire. I am unhappy with both countries — but especially with Israel,” the American leader noted.
"Israel. Do not drop those bombs. If you do it it is a major violation. Bring your pilots home, now!" Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly after he left the White House for a trip to a NATO summit in The Hague.
"I gotta get Israel to calm down now," Trump said as he left the White House.
"Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I've never seen before, the biggest load that we've seen."
"We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f*** they're doing."
The US President also claimed that Iran's nuclear capabilities have allegedly "completely disappeared.”
Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that a new missile launch from Iranian territory had been detected. The country's Air Force was placed on alert to intercept missiles and carry out strikes "where necessary to eliminate the threat.”
Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces denied carrying out any strikes on Israel after the ceasefire was implemented.
