Iran Declares Victory as Israel Halts Military Action Unilaterally

Iran Declares Victory Over Israel

Iran has defeated Israel, forcing it to acknowledge defeat and unilaterally halt its aggression. This was stated in a declaration by the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic, IRIB news agency said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sonia Sevilla, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Iran flag

“By divine blessing... there was victory, compelling the enemy to regret its actions, admit defeat, and unilaterally cease aggression,” the council’s statement read.

US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which, after 24 hours, is expected to become the “official end of the 12-day war.”

According to The Washington Post, Iran has agreed to the US proposal to return to negotiations on its nuclear program after Israel halts its attacks.