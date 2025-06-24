12-Day War Between Israel and Iran Ends to Continue

Iran announced the beginning of a ceasefire with Israel. According to journalists, "the ceasefire regime came into effect after four waves of Iranian attacks on Israeli territory.”

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Yuriy Lapitskiy, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Missile launcher

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed his government during a late-night meeting that a ceasefire agreement had been reached. A senior White House official stated that Israel agreed to the ceasefire provided that the Islamic Republic would halt its attacks. Tehran reportedly accepted those terms.

Iran Sets Condition for Ceasefire with Israel

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi assured that Iranian armed forces would not launch further strikes if the Israeli army ceased its "illegal aggression" no later than 4:00 a.m. Tehran time.

"As Iran has repeatedly made clear, it was Israel who started the war against Iran, not the other way around,” wrote the Iranian Foreign Minister.

Iran and Israel Agree to Ceasefire

US President Donald Trump announced early on June 24 that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire. He clarified that the Islamic Republic would halt fire first, and the second party would follow suit 12 hours later.

“CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!” Trump wrote.

The President thanked both nations for their "resolve, courage, and intelligence,” which made it possible to end a conflict that could have devastated the entire Middle East.

Iran Launches Yet Another Ballistic Missile

The Israeli army has recorded new missile launches from Iranian territory, according to the IDF's Telegram channel. Sirens sounded in the north of the country.

Later, The Times of Israel and Channel 12 reported that, according to their information, a single ballistic missile had been launched and was successfully intercepted.

Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the military to carry out "powerful strikes against regime targets in the very heart of Tehran."

This occurred just hours after US President Donald Trump announced that a ceasefire had come into effect and urged both sides not to violate it.