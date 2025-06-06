World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kyiv Refuses to Accept 6,000 War Dead Despite Prior Agreement

Russia-Ukraine 6,000 for 6,000 Body Exchange Falling Apart
The planned "6,000 for 6,000" body exchange, which Ukraine and Russia had agreed upon during negotiations in Istanbul, has fallen apart. Ukraine refused to accept the bodies, Mash Telegram channel says.

фура
Photo: wikipediа by Scania, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
фура

"Russia is ready to carry out the exchange at any moment. Today, Russian representatives arrived at the border with the bodies, but the Ukrainians refused to accept them without providing an explanation," the channel said.

The bodies will now be transported to the Belarusian border using 150 specialized vehicles from Rostov, where refrigerated storage facilities are located.

Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War denied that the exchange had begun. They stated that preparations were still underway and that Kyiv was ready to receive the bodies of the fallen soldiers.

Verkhovna Rada deputy Yulia Yatsyk noted that the 6,000 Ukrainian Armed Forces bodies in question have not yet been included in official casualty statistics.

"The deaths of these individuals have not yet been officially confirmed, and they will be added [to the official lists]," she said.

Regarding the exchange, the MP emphasized the need for genetic analysis, identification, and legal documentation of the military remains. She added that the handover will put additional pressure on forensic institutions.

