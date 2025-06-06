World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Elon Musk Stands Strong and Confident in Conflict with Donald Trump

Elon Musk Loses $30 Billion but Stands Firm Behind Trump
World

The dispute between US President Donald Trump and businessman Elon Musk is an internal matter for the United States, in which Russia does not intend to interfere, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Donald Trump and Elon Musk

The conflict with the founder of Tesla and SpaceX is unlikely to distract the American president from the issue of Ukraine.

"Heads of state have enough time for everything," Peskov said.

After Musk stepped down from his government role, where he had overseen efforts to reduce federal spending, a public spat erupted between him and Trump. The businessman criticized the president's tax relief bill and his tariff policies.

The US president responded by saying that the easiest way to save "billions of dollars" from the federal budget would be to end government subsidies and contracts with Musk's companies. In turn, Musk announced that SpaceX would begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft, but later reversed that decision.

According to Politico, a phone call between Trump and Musk is scheduled for June 6 to negotiate an end to their quarrel.

Musk Stands Confident in Conflict with Trump

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), wrote on X that entrepreneur Elon Musk was confident amid the conflict with President Trump.

"In 2024, Elon Musk bet his entire fortune-more than $300 billion-on supporting Trump and helping save America. Today, Tesla shares dropped 14%. $150 billion vanished. $30 billion wiped from Musk's net worth. No insurance. No fear. Just conviction. Tomorrow?" Dmitriev wrote.

On Thursday, a public clash occurred between Musk and Trump on social media over the president's proposed large-scale federal spending cuts bill, which Musk called a disgusting abomination. The entrepreneur also urged lawmakers to kill the bill.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russia Releases Footage of Destroyed US Military Vehicles in Ukraine’s Sumy Region
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia Releases Footage of Destroyed US Military Vehicles in Ukraine’s Sumy Region Видео 
Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden
Columnists
Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden
Popular
To Strike Ukraine in Revenge, Russia Ready to Resort to Big Prometheus Plan

Russia is weighing a range of responses to recent terrorist attacks in the Kursk and Bryansk regions, including the possible activation of the long-discussed "Big Prometheus" plan

Russia Considers Big Prometheus Plan in Response to Ukraine's Terror Attacks
New Video Shows Damage to Russian Aircraft
New Video Reveals Damage to Dozens of Russian Aircraft After Ukrainian Drone Strikes
Two M1 Abrams Tanks, MaxxPro APCs, Stryker, and Challenger Vehicles Hit in Russian Strike
Ukraine’s Claims on Airfield Attacks Are False, Planes Will Be Restored
Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden Guy Somerset Gulf of Finland Could Become Focal Point of Geopolitical Confrontation Dmitry Plotnikov Gaza, Apartheid, and the Price of Dignity Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden
Russia Signals Retaliation to June 1 Airfield Attacks by Ukraine
Cargo Ship Carrying 3,000 Vehicles Including 800 electric vehicles Catches Fire in Pacific Ocean
Cargo Ship Carrying 3,000 Vehicles Including 800 electric vehicles Catches Fire in Pacific Ocean
Last materials
Elon Musk Loses $30 Billion but Stands Firm Behind Trump
Russia Launches Massive Retaliatory Strike on Ukrainian Military Targets
Better sleep, less stress, more energy: the real benefits of walking daily
No gym, no trainer: how one woman lost 88 pounds with food, steps and discipline
Perfect pork BBQ? Try this marinade with onion and sparkling water
Does your cat remember what you did? Science explains feline memory and behavior
Old newspaper can save your garden — here’s how to use it for healthy plants
Essential home checklist before traveling — avoid disasters while you’re away
Stunning underwater discovery could change what we know about the Stone Age
No gym, no pain: simple exercises to get a flatter stomach safely at home
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.