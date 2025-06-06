Elon Musk Stands Strong and Confident in Conflict with Donald Trump

The dispute between US President Donald Trump and businessman Elon Musk is an internal matter for the United States, in which Russia does not intend to interfere, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Donald Trump and Elon Musk

The conflict with the founder of Tesla and SpaceX is unlikely to distract the American president from the issue of Ukraine.

"Heads of state have enough time for everything," Peskov said.

After Musk stepped down from his government role, where he had overseen efforts to reduce federal spending, a public spat erupted between him and Trump. The businessman criticized the president's tax relief bill and his tariff policies.

The US president responded by saying that the easiest way to save "billions of dollars" from the federal budget would be to end government subsidies and contracts with Musk's companies. In turn, Musk announced that SpaceX would begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft, but later reversed that decision.

According to Politico, a phone call between Trump and Musk is scheduled for June 6 to negotiate an end to their quarrel.

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), wrote on X that entrepreneur Elon Musk was confident amid the conflict with President Trump.

"In 2024, Elon Musk bet his entire fortune-more than $300 billion-on supporting Trump and helping save America. Today, Tesla shares dropped 14%. $150 billion vanished. $30 billion wiped from Musk's net worth. No insurance. No fear. Just conviction. Tomorrow?" Dmitriev wrote.

On Thursday, a public clash occurred between Musk and Trump on social media over the president's proposed large-scale federal spending cuts bill, which Musk called a disgusting abomination. The entrepreneur also urged lawmakers to kill the bill.