World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia Signals Retaliation to June 1 Airfield Attacks by Ukraine

Kremlin Says When Moscow Shows Response to Drone Attacks on Strategic Bomber Aircraft
World

Russia will respond to Ukraine’s June 1 attacks on Russian airfields when the military deems it appropriate, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question about the timing and nature of Moscow's retaliation.

Dmitry Peskov
Photo: kremlin.ru by Press Service of the President of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Dmitry Peskov

"It will be carried out in the manner and at the time our military considers appropriate," he said, Interfax reports.

He added that Moscow would like to "hear strong condemnation" of "this terrorist act" from the international community.

President Vladimir Putin mentioned a possible response to the attacks during his June 4 conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, Peskov confirmed. Trump stated that Putin had spoken "very resolutely" about Moscow's upcoming retaliatory measures.

Russia Still Ready to Continue Talks with Ukraine

At the same time, Russia is ready to continue negotiations despite the terrorist attacks that Kyiv has committed, Dmitry Peskov also said, TASS reports.

"It is necessary to continue contacts at the work level," Peskov said quoting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying.

According to the press secretary, Russian President Vladimir Putin supported this point of view, despite the fact that "the Kyiv regime acquired all the characteristics of a terrorist regime." He added that Kyiv's sabotage actions will be taken into account in the future.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
The “8 glasses a day” rule doesn’t work for everyone — here’s how to find your real need
Health
The “8 glasses a day” rule doesn’t work for everyone — here’s how to find your real need
Scientists reveal a breakfast that boosts heart and liver health
Health
Scientists reveal a breakfast that boosts heart and liver health
World’s First Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier to Be Scrapped for over $500 Million
World
World’s First Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier to Be Scrapped for over $500 Million
Popular
'Who Negotiates With Terrorists?' — Putin Rules Out Meeting With Zelensky

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the possible meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Putin: Russia Will Not Negotiate With ‘Terror-Backed’ Ukrainian Government
Dramatic Footage Shows North Korean Soldier Detonating Grenade to Evade Capture
North Korean Fighter Blows Himself Up to Avoid Capture by Ukrainian Forces
Russia's Kaliningrad at Risk of Isolation as Finland, Estonia Mull Maritime Restrictions
Mark Rutte: Baltic and Black Seas Are Zones of NATO Responbility
Gulf of Finland Could Become Focal Point of Geopolitical Confrontation Dmitry Plotnikov Gaza, Apartheid, and the Price of Dignity Nancy O'Brien Simpson Taciturn Trump and The Big Beautiful Bill — Thou Shalt Not Pass! Guy Somerset
Russian Soldiers Hihjack LAV Super Bison as Ukrainian Driver Tries to Intervene
US Navy Signs Contract to Dismantle World’s First Nuclear Aircraft Carrier For Half a Billion Dollars
Gaza, Apartheid, and the Price of Dignity
Gaza, Apartheid, and the Price of Dignity
Last materials
Cargo Ship Carrying 3,000 Vehicles Catches Fire in Pacific Ocean
Explosion Hits Railway in Voronezh Region, No Casualties Reported
Makeup for hooded eyes: what works, what doesn’t, and how to shape your lids
Citrus-marinated ribs are the bold twist your dinner table needs
Lab meat technology evolves: muscle fibers now grow and merge naturally in the lab
Why a honey solution helps cucumbers thrive — and how to use it correctly
Modern mansions embrace AI, wellness zones and eco-luxury in 2025
Hawking’s bold 1995 predictions for 2025 — what he got right and wrong
Experts reveal the workout and diet plan that can flatten your belly in 14 days
This slippery mushroom is wildly underrated — here’s how to cook it right
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.