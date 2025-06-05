Russia Signals Retaliation to June 1 Airfield Attacks by Ukraine

Kremlin Says When Moscow Shows Response to Drone Attacks on Strategic Bomber Aircraft

Russia will respond to Ukraine’s June 1 attacks on Russian airfields when the military deems it appropriate, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question about the timing and nature of Moscow's retaliation.

Photo: kremlin.ru by Press Service of the President of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Dmitry Peskov

"It will be carried out in the manner and at the time our military considers appropriate," he said, Interfax reports.

He added that Moscow would like to "hear strong condemnation" of "this terrorist act" from the international community.

President Vladimir Putin mentioned a possible response to the attacks during his June 4 conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, Peskov confirmed. Trump stated that Putin had spoken "very resolutely" about Moscow's upcoming retaliatory measures.

Russia Still Ready to Continue Talks with Ukraine

At the same time, Russia is ready to continue negotiations despite the terrorist attacks that Kyiv has committed, Dmitry Peskov also said, TASS reports.

"It is necessary to continue contacts at the work level," Peskov said quoting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying.

According to the press secretary, Russian President Vladimir Putin supported this point of view, despite the fact that "the Kyiv regime acquired all the characteristics of a terrorist regime." He added that Kyiv's sabotage actions will be taken into account in the future.