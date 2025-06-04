World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
'Who Negotiates With Terrorists?' — Putin Rules Out Meeting With Zelensky

Putin: Russia Will Not Negotiate With ‘Terror-Backed’ Ukrainian Government
Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the possible meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Vladimir Putin
Photo: en.kremlin.ru by Presidential Executive Office of Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Vladimir Putin

"Who negotiates with those who rely on terror? With terrorists?" the Russian president said speaking at a government meeting. He also expressed doubt about granting a reprieve to Kyiv, which he suggested could use the time to rearm.

In addition, Putin rhetorically questioned Zelensky's legitimacy as the head of state.

"What kind of authority can the leader of a rotten and corrupt regime possibly have?" Putin wondered.

Ukraine has no interest in peace

Putin also said that the current Ukrainian authorities "have no interest in peace" because they only want to keep power in their hands.

Putin spoke after listening to reports from Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian negotiation team, about the results of meetings in Istanbul. Ministers and security officials also provided their reports regarding the recent terrorist attacks in Kursk and Bryansk regions.

Commenting on Medinsky's report, Putin said that the Ukrainian side initially agreed, but then withdrew from a proposed 2–3 day ceasefire on humanitarian grounds. According to Putin, this is not the first time such reversals have occurred.

"We’re not surprised," he said. "And at the same time, they ask for a 30- or even 60-day suspension of hostilities, and request meetings at the highest level. But how can such meetings be held under these conditions? What is there to talk about? Who negotiates with those who rely on terror—terrorists? Why reward them by granting a pause in hostilities, which will be used to flood the regime with Western arms?" Putin said.

"The strikes were deliberately aimed at civilians. This only confirms our concerns that the already illegitimate regime in Kyiv, which once seized power, is gradually transforming into a terrorist organization."

Putin also addressed Ukrainian criticism of the Russian delegation.

"We are dealing with people who possess neither real competence nor basic political culture if they allow themselves to make certain kinds of remarks about those they are ostensibly trying to negotiate with," the president said.

About an hour before the Kremlin meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the Russian memorandum outlining ceasefire conditions an ultimatum and stated that a meeting between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine would be necessary after Russia halts its fire.

