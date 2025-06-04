World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
US Navy Signs Contract to Dismantle World’s First Nuclear Aircraft Carrier For Half a Billion Dollars

For the first time in history, the United States Navy has signed a contract with a private company, NorthStar Maritime Dismantlement Services, for the disposal of a nuclear aircraft carrier — the USS Enterprise, The Aviationist magazine wrote.

Flickr - Official U.S. Navy Imagery - Two F-A-18s fly over USS Enterprise. (1)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Official Navy Page from United States of AmericaLt. Cmdr. Josh Hammond/U.S. Navy, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
The deal is worth $536.7 million. The dismantling of the world's first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, which served from 1961 to 2012, will take place at the port of Mobile, Alabama. NorthStar Maritime Dismantlement Services will partner with Modern American Recycling and Radiological Services (MARRS) for the task.

The work is scheduled to be completed by November 2029. According to the US Navy, outsourcing the dismantling to a private contractor rather than a government shipyard is expected to save $1 billion.

