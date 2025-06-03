World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Russia Has Over 300 Kh-101s, 600 Iskander Missiles in Arsenal, Ukraine Intel Report Says

According to Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), as of mid-May 2025, Russia currently possesses the following stockpile of missiles for potential strikes on Ukraine:

Missile 3M-54E
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by http://vitalykuzmin.net and is copyrighted, licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0
Missile 3M-54E
  • Over 300 Kh-101 cruise missiles
  • Nearly 600 Iskander-M ballistic missiles
  • More than 100 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles
  • Around 400 Kalibr cruise missiles

The list also includes:

  • Nearly 300 Iskander-K cruise missiles
  • Up to 300 Kh-22/32 cruise missiles
  • Around 700 Oniks cruise missiles and Tsirkon hypersonic anti-ship missiles
  • 60 North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles
  • Around 11,000 surface-to-air missiles for the S-300P/S-400 systems

Estimated Monthly Missile Production by Russia:

  • Iskander-M: 60–70 units
  • Kinzhal: 10–15 units
  • Iskander-K: 20–30 units
  • Kh-101: 60–70 units
  • Kalibr: 25–30 units
  • Kh-32: up to 10 units
  • Oniks and Tsirkon: 20–30 units.

