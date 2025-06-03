Russia Has Over 300 Kh-101s, 600 Iskander Missiles in Arsenal, Ukraine Intel Report Says
According to Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), as of mid-May 2025, Russia currently possesses the following stockpile of missiles for potential strikes on Ukraine:
- Over 300 Kh-101 cruise missiles
- Nearly 600 Iskander-M ballistic missiles
- More than 100 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles
- Around 400 Kalibr cruise missiles
The list also includes:
- Nearly 300 Iskander-K cruise missiles
- Up to 300 Kh-22/32 cruise missiles
- Around 700 Oniks cruise missiles and Tsirkon hypersonic anti-ship missiles
- 60 North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles
- Around 11,000 surface-to-air missiles for the S-300P/S-400 systems
Estimated Monthly Missile Production by Russia:
- Iskander-M: 60–70 units
- Kinzhal: 10–15 units
- Iskander-K: 20–30 units
- Kh-101: 60–70 units
- Kalibr: 25–30 units
- Kh-32: up to 10 units
- Oniks and Tsirkon: 20–30 units.