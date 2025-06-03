Russia Has Over 300 Kh-101s, 600 Iskander Missiles in Arsenal, Ukraine Intel Report Says

According to Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), as of mid-May 2025, Russia currently possesses the following stockpile of missiles for potential strikes on Ukraine:

Over 300 Kh-101 cruise missiles

Nearly 600 Iskander-M ballistic missiles

More than 100 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles

Around 400 Kalibr cruise missiles

The list also includes:

Nearly 300 Iskander-K cruise missiles

Up to 300 Kh-22/32 cruise missiles

Around 700 Oniks cruise missiles and Tsirkon hypersonic anti-ship missiles

60 North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles

Around 11,000 surface-to-air missiles for the S-300P/S-400 systems

Estimated Monthly Missile Production by Russia: