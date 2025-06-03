World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Meeting Between Putin and Trump Can Be Arranged Quickly, Kremlin Says

A new contact between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, can be arranged promptly if needed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, RIA Novosti reports. However, there are no such agreements yet, he added.

Putin and Trump
Photo: flickr.com by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
"If it [the contact] is needed, it can be organized rather quickly. For now, there are no agreements,” Peskov said.

In early June, the Kremlin stated that the idea of a meeting between Trump and Putin was "in the air.” Putin's aide Yury Ushakov said that there were still no concrete agreements on a summit between the Russian and US leaders.

In May, Peskov said the Kremlin considers a Putin-Trump meeting necessary. He noted that arranging such a meeting requires continued contact between Moscow and Washington. 

Istanbul Peace Talks Will Not Yield Immediate Results

Speaking about Russia-Ukraine negotiations in Istanbul on June 2, Peskov said it would be wrong to expect "immediate” decisions or breakthroughs from the second round of direct talks between the two sides.

At the same time, he noted that important agreements were reached at the meeting.

"These agreements will be implemented, and further work will continue. We are awaiting a response to the memorandum [on a peace settlement] that was handed over,” the presidential spokesman said, as quoted by RIA Novosti.

Peskov added that the Russian version of the memorandum is aimed at "eliminating the root causes of the conflict and moving toward a path of sustainable resolution.” He emphasized that any potential compromises by Russia on points in the document are subjects for negotiation and cannot be discussed publicly.

