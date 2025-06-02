Exposed: Moscow Offers Two Ceasefire Options in 31-Point Peace Plan

Photo: freepik.com by pressfoto, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Conference room
The memorandum offers two options for a ceasefire:
The first option requires the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.
The second option, described as a comprehensive proposal, includes bans on troop redeployment, halting mobilization and foreign military aid to Ukraine, initiating demobilization, and eliminating third-country military presence.
The Russian memorandum contains three sections with two ceasefire condition options and 31 provisions, including:
Complete withdrawal of the Ukrainian forces from the Russian territory, including Donbas and Novorossiya, within 30 days of the ceasefire;
International recognition of Crimea, Donbas, and Novorossiya as part of Russia;
Ukraine's neutrality;
Conducting elections in Ukraine, followed by the signing of a peace treaty. Kyiv must announce the date for presidential and parliamentary elections within 100 days after martial law is lifted;
Ban on the redeployment of AFU, except for movements to pull back forces to agreed distances;
Ban on the placement or deployment of nuclear weapons in Ukraine;
Full cessation of Western arms supplies and intelligence-sharing with Ukraine;
The peace treaty must be endorsed by a legally binding UN Security Council resolution;
Ukraine must grant amnesty to "political prisoners” and release detained military and civilian individuals;
Full protection of the rights and interests of Russian-speaking citizens;
Mutual renunciation of claims regarding damages from the conflict.