Exposed: Moscow Offers Two Ceasefire Options in 31-Point Peace Plan

Russia Reveals Full Ceasefire Proposal Presented at Istanbul Talks

The content of Russia's ceasefire memorandum presented during the June 2 peace talks in Istanbul has been exposed, TASS news agency said.

The memorandum offers two options for a ceasefire:

The first option requires the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. The second option, described as a comprehensive proposal, includes bans on troop redeployment, halting mobilization and foreign military aid to Ukraine, initiating demobilization, and eliminating third-country military presence.

The Russian memorandum contains three sections with two ceasefire condition options and 31 provisions, including: