USA and Ukrainian Drones: Was There a Warning in Advance?

Was USA Involved in Ukraine's Drone Attack on Russian Strategic Aviation?

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was continuously informed about Ukraine's drone attacks on targets inside Russian territory, which took place the day before on June 1, CNN reports, citing an unnamed source.

However, according to the official, Hegseth had no direct contact with Ukrainian representatives regarding the matter.

The previous day, drone strikes hit targets in several Russian regions, some located deep within Russian territory.

US-based publication Axios said citing an unnamed Ukrainian official that Ukraine had allegedly warned U.S. President Donald Trump's administration about the June 1 drone attacks in advance. However, this information was later found to be incorrect, and the article was edited.

The original version of the article stated:

"Ukraine did notify the Trump administration of the attack in advance, a Ukrainian official said.”

That same day, the article was corrected. In the revised version, Axios stated the opposite:

"Ukraine did not notify the Trump administration of the attack in advance, a Ukrainian official said.”

Nonetheless, screenshots of the original article circulated widely on Telegram channels.

The author of the Axios article, Barak Ravid, later wrote on social media platform X that Washington had not been notified of the attack.

The same day, CBS News also reported that the U.S. authorities had not been alerted about the attack. Their sources in senior government circles said the White House had no prior knowledge of the planned drone strikes.

Additionally, an unnamed official from Trump's administration told NewsNation that the U.S. president had not been warned ahead of time about the impending strikes on Russian regions.

Russian media and Telegram channels also reported that Washington had allegedly been informed of the attack in advance. However, after Axios edited its article, many outlets revised their posts accordingly or clarified that the Trump administration had, in fact, not been warned about the drone raids.