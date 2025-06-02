World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia and Ukraine Agree to Exchange Frozen Bodies of Fallen Soldiers – 6000 for 6000

Russia Hands Peace Memorandum to Ukraine at Istanbul Talks
During the negotiations in Istanbul, the Russian delegation handed over a memorandum on conflict resolution to the Ukrainian side, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said following the second round of talks.

Istanbul
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sinoplu diyojen из турецкий Википедия, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Istanbul

"The memorandum is quite detailed and thoroughly prepared on our part, which is why the Ukrainian side decided to take it for review. They will study it, respond, and then we’ll see," the politician said.

The second round of negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul concluded on June 2 at 15:57 Moscow time. The meeting lasted over an hour.

In the memorandum on resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Moscow demanded that Kyiv withdraw its troops from the territory of the newly incorporated Russian regions, Axios said citing Russian officials.

The Russian side still demands the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, as well as from the Russian regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

Russia’s position, outlined in the peace memorandum, thus remains unchanged and includes the demand for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops, the publication stated.

Kyiv will study the Russian version of the memorandum within a week, after which it will provide its feedback, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov said during a press conference following the talks, TASS said.

"During today’s discussion, the Russians handed over their document to our delegation. Our teams will have a week to study the documents, after which we will be able to coordinate further steps," he said.

According to him, the Russian delegation stated that Moscow would also need at least a week to review the memorandum sent by Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine to Exchange Frozen Bodies of Soldiers

During the negotiations in Istanbul, Moscow and Kyiv agreed to exchange the bodies of fallen soldiers on a 6,000 for 6,000 basis, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.

"We agreed on an 'all for all' exchange of severely wounded and seriously ill prisoners of war. The second category includes young soldiers aged 18 to 25: 'all for all.' We also agreed to return the bodies of fallen soldiers: 6000 for 6000," the Kyiv representative stated.

