John Bolton: Trump Seeks Peace Prize More Than Peace in Ukraine

John Bolton, former National Security Advisor to Donald Trump, believes that the US President will eventually drop his peace initiatives on Ukraine and shift focus to another global hotspot where he can secure a quick diplomatic win.
"All Trump wants is the Nobel Peace Prize. He's wanted it ever since it was awarded — undeservedly, in his view — to Barack Obama,” Bolton said. "It doesn't matter whether he gets it for Ukraine, the Middle East, or mediating between India and Pakistan,” Bolton said, El Pais publication reports.
Trump is not currently thinking about political consequences, as he has no plans to seek a third term, Bolton added.
"He only cares about his own legacy — about what people will say about him in the future,” he noted.
Earlier, Trump's special representative, Keith Kellogg, also suggested that the President might withdraw from Ukraine negotiations.
