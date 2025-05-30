Moscow Threatens 'All Options' in Response to Taurus Missile Strike

Moscow will consider all possible response options if Taurus missiles are used to strike Russian territory, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said during a UN Security Council meeting, as broadcast on the Russian mission's Telegram channel.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by ILA-boy, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Taurus missile

"Germany would thus become even more deeply involved in the war with Russia, giving us the right to consider all options for an adequate response to this unacceptable step,” the diplomat said.

Earlier, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said in response to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's decision to lift strike range restrictions for Ukraine that Russia could also "lift things in response."