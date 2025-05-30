Israeli Officials Say Military Strike on Iran’s Nuclear Sites 'Possible and Necessary'

Senior Israeli defense and security officials believe that a military strike on Iran's nuclear facilities is possible and necessary to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, Ynet reports.
It is reported that Israel has presented its "red lines” for a nuclear agreement to the United States, while stating that it will accept nothing less than the complete dismantling of Iran's nuclear program, including all research and enrichment facilities within Iran.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
A mysterious change in the deep ocean's chemical and biological balance is causing growing alarm among global experts.