Israeli Officials Say Military Strike on Iran’s Nuclear Sites 'Possible and Necessary'

Israel Finds Military Strike on Iran’s Nuclear Sites Necessary
World

Senior Israeli defense and security officials believe that a military strike on Iran's nuclear facilities is possible and necessary to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, Ynet reports.

Iranian flag
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sonia Sevilla, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Iranian flag

It is reported that Israel has presented its "red lines” for a nuclear agreement to the United States, while stating that it will accept nothing less than the complete dismantling of Iran's nuclear program, including all research and enrichment facilities within Iran.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
