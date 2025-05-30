Israeli Officials Say Military Strike on Iran’s Nuclear Sites 'Possible and Necessary'

Israel Finds Military Strike on Iran’s Nuclear Sites Necessary

Senior Israeli defense and security officials believe that a military strike on Iran's nuclear facilities is possible and necessary to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, Ynet reports.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sonia Sevilla, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Iranian flag

It is reported that Israel has presented its "red lines” for a nuclear agreement to the United States, while stating that it will accept nothing less than the complete dismantling of Iran's nuclear program, including all research and enrichment facilities within Iran.