Northern Lights May Be Visible Tonight Across 10 U.S. States — Here’s Where to Look

World » Americas

Skywatchers across the northern United States may be in for a rare celestial treat tonight, as the aurora borealis — commonly known as the northern lights — could appear much farther south than usual due to a powerful solar spike.

Северное сияние
Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain
According to a forecast from NOAA, a recent surge in solar activity is expected to trigger geomagnetic conditions strong enough to make the aurora visible in multiple U.S. states — possibly including parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes regions.

Where You Might See the Northern Lights

Visibility is expected tonight in the following states:

  • Washington
  • Idaho (northern regions)
  • Montana
  • North Dakota
  • Northern Minnesota
  • Wisconsin
  • Michigan
  • Maine
  • And potentially parts of Vermont and upstate New York

Best viewing time: Between 10:00 PM and 2:00 AM local time.

How to Increase Your Chances of Seeing It

  • Get away from city lights — dark skies are essential.
  • Look north — especially from high elevations or flat, open areas.
  • Check the weather forecast for cloud cover in your area.
  • Use apps or websites that track real-time aurora activity, such as Aurora Alerts or SpaceWeatherLive.

Even if you don’t see vivid colors, a greenish or bluish glow near the horizon may indicate auroral activity — often visible in long-exposure photos even when the naked eye sees only faint light.

What’s Causing This?

This aurora event follows a burst of solar activity — a geomagnetic storm triggered by solar flares and coronal mass ejections. These space weather events send charged particles toward Earth, which interact with our magnetic field and create the dazzling northern lights.

While high-latitude locations like Alaska and Canada see these displays more regularly, strong solar storms occasionally push the aurora far enough south for Americans in northern states to enjoy the show.

Final Note: Watch the Skies Tonight

If you live in one of the affected areas, tonight may be your chance to see a natural wonder usually reserved for Arctic regions. The northern lights are unpredictable — but unforgettable. All you need is a dark sky, a northern view, and a little luck.

Because sometimes, the most beautiful light shows on Earth don’t come from cities — they come from space.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
