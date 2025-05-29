Skywatchers across the northern United States may be in for a rare celestial treat tonight, as the aurora borealis — commonly known as the northern lights — could appear much farther south than usual due to a powerful solar spike.
According to a forecast from NOAA, a recent surge in solar activity is expected to trigger geomagnetic conditions strong enough to make the aurora visible in multiple U.S. states — possibly including parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes regions.
Visibility is expected tonight in the following states:
Best viewing time: Between 10:00 PM and 2:00 AM local time.
Even if you don’t see vivid colors, a greenish or bluish glow near the horizon may indicate auroral activity — often visible in long-exposure photos even when the naked eye sees only faint light.
This aurora event follows a burst of solar activity — a geomagnetic storm triggered by solar flares and coronal mass ejections. These space weather events send charged particles toward Earth, which interact with our magnetic field and create the dazzling northern lights.
While high-latitude locations like Alaska and Canada see these displays more regularly, strong solar storms occasionally push the aurora far enough south for Americans in northern states to enjoy the show.
If you live in one of the affected areas, tonight may be your chance to see a natural wonder usually reserved for Arctic regions. The northern lights are unpredictable — but unforgettable. All you need is a dark sky, a northern view, and a little luck.
Because sometimes, the most beautiful light shows on Earth don’t come from cities — they come from space.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
A Russian soldier accidentally filmed his entire combat group getting killed in Kursk Oblast during the ceasefire declared on May 9, 2025