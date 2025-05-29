Elon Musk Quits Trump Administration Over “Big Beautiful Bill,” Slams Massive Spending Plan

Elon Musk has officially resigned from his role as senior advisor in President Donald Trump’s administration, ending his tenure as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The move follows Musk’s sharp public rebuke of Trump’s hallmark legislative initiative — the so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Дональд Трамп и Илон Маск

Musk criticized the bill as a bloated spending package that contradicts the very mission of DOGE. “This is not fiscal responsibility — it’s a budgetary sugar high,” Musk said in a statement accompanying his resignation.

A Break With Trump’s Economic Agenda

The controversial bill, which recently passed the House, includes sweeping tax cuts and expanded spending on defense and border security, but also slashes funding for programs like Medicaid and food assistance. Critics warn the legislation could add $3.8 trillion to the federal deficit over the next decade.

For Musk, the final straw was the bill’s fiscal impact. Despite his department’s earlier efforts to streamline the federal government — including layoffs and agency cuts — Musk said he achieved only $150 billion in savings out of a targeted $2 trillion. “There’s no efficiency in passing a bill that blows out the deficit,” he said.

Republican Party Splits Further

Musk’s resignation has exposed and deepened rifts within the Republican Party. Several conservative lawmakers have echoed his concerns, warning that the legislation contradicts core fiscal principles.

“You can’t call yourself the party of small government and pass a bill that explodes the deficit,” one GOP senator told reporters anonymously.

Trump’s team, however, defended the bill, calling it “an investment in American strength” and “a cornerstone of economic recovery.”

What Happens Next?

As the bill moves to the Senate, the political battle is likely to intensify. Centrist Republicans may resist, while Trump-aligned lawmakers push to secure a legislative win. Musk, for his part, says he will return to the private sector — but continue speaking out on public spending and government efficiency.

“I joined the administration to reduce waste,” he wrote. “I won’t endorse a bill that writes checks the next generation will have to cover.”

And in the wake of his departure, one question hangs in the air: can Trump keep his legislative coalition together — or has one of his highest-profile allies just triggered a fiscal civil war?