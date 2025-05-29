Der Spiegel: Zelensky Cuts European Trip Short as Russian Troops Ready to Take Sumy Region

On the evening of May 28, it became known that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky left Germany. He ended his visit early, skipping the ceremony for the presentation of the International Charlemagne Prize to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German outlet Der Spiegel said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Andr Datskiy, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Aerial photo of Buryn

It is reported that Zelensky made this decision due to incoming information suggesting that Russia is advancing in the Sumy region and preparing a large-scale offensive. Citing Ukrainian sources, the newspaper said that Russia had allegedly massed about 50,000 troops for a potential offensive in this northeastern region of Ukraine.

According to Der Spiegel, Zelensky found it inappropriate to remain abroad for a ceremonial event against the backdrop of such a development on the front.

Situation in the Sumy Region

In recent days, there have been growing reports of active Russian advances in the region. On May 26, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the Russian army had taken control of BiloVody and Vladimirovka. Reportedly, the Russian forces had advanced more than ten kilometers in some areas.

On May 28, another settlement in the Sumy region – Konstantinovka – came under Russian control. It is located on the Russia-Ukraine border. Capturing this village could allow Russian forces to push forward toward Kondratovka, Andreevka, and Novonikolaevka.

War correspondent Andrey Rozhin wrote that the capture of Konstantinovka indicates that Russia was advancing into the Sumy region from multiple directions.

In addition to settlements, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are losing other important strategic points. For example, after withdrawing from BiloVody, Ukrainian troops were cut off from a key road leading directly from the front line to the city of Sumy.

Ukrainian sources also acknowledge Russian successes in the area. Ukrainian border guard spokesperson Andriy Demchenko stated that Russia was expanding its offensive in this sector of the front, using small assault groups.

"In recent days, we've seen the enemy trying to expand the areas where they employ such tactics," Demchenko said.

Creation of a Buffer Zone in the Sumy Region

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the creation of a buffer zone along the border with Ukraine on May 22, calling it a necessity.

After the capture of Konstantinovka, military analysts suggested the buffer zone would be established in the Sumy region.

Sumy (Ukrainian: Суми, IPA: [ˈsumɪ] , Russian: Сумы) is a city in northeastern Ukraine. It serves as the administrative center of Sumy Oblast. The city is situated on the banks of the Psel River and has a population of 256,474 (2022 estimate), making it the 23rd-largest in the country. The city of Sumy was founded in the 1650s by Cossacks within the historical region of Sloboda Ukraine.

