World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Trump Leaves Door Open for Peace Talks, Cautions on Putin’s Motives

Trump: No Sanctions on Russia Not to Disrupt Peace Talks
World

Within two week, the United States will see whether the situation surrounding a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine is becoming clearer, President Donald Trump said, Reuters said.

Donald Trump
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Donald Trump

“Within two weeks, we’ll know whether [Russian President Vladimir] Putin wants to continue the conflict. If he does, we’ll respond differently. At this point, I can’t say for sure whether he wants to end the war or not,” the president stated.

Trump also emphasized that his remarks about Russia are “very loud,” and if necessary, he is prepared to hold a trilateral meeting with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump added that he was not imposing sanctions on Russia in order not to derail the peace negotiations.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that the second round of talks with Ukraine would take place on June 2 in Istanbul. According to him, Russia is ready to present a memorandum on the progress of the second round of negotiations to the Ukrainian delegation.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Unstoppable and Fearless: The Predator That No One Dares to Challenge
Animal
Unstoppable and Fearless: The Predator That No One Dares to Challenge
Putin Demands Written NATO Pledge, Sanctions Relief as Conditions for Peace Deal
World
Putin Demands Written NATO Pledge, Sanctions Relief as Conditions for Peace Deal
Goldman Sachs Insider: Trump’s Hands Tied on Russia Strategy
Columnists
Goldman Sachs Insider: Trump’s Hands Tied on Russia Strategy
Popular
Ukrainian MP Warns of Full-Scale War and AI Drone Attacks on Cities

“The Ukraine we once knew is gone, and it will never, ever return,” the MP concluded

Ukraine is Facing Full-Scale War
Who Is Playing with Fire?
Russia Will Act to Ensure Its Security No Matter What Trump Says
Putin Jokes About Being Called a Cyborg
Crimean Paratroopers Defend Kursk Amid Renewed Ukrainian Attacks
Goldman Sachs Insider: Trump’s Hands Tied on Russia Strategy Andrey Mihayloff Turkey Balances East and West as Erdoğan Eyes Historic Peace Role Lyuba Lulko No More Miracles: Washington and London Urge Kyiv to Face Reality Dmitry Plotnikov
Ukraine Deploys New AI-Driven Gogol-M FPV Drone Carriers Against Russia
Putin Blames West, Defends Ukraine Offensive as Security Measure
Germany Quietly Ended Restrictions on Ukrainian Strikes – Russian FM Lavrov
Germany Quietly Ended Restrictions on Ukrainian Strikes – Russian FM Lavrov
Last materials
Russia Proposes Second Round of Ukraine Talks in Istanbul on June 2
Woman Refuses to Sit Next to Man in MAGA Hat, Crew Responds with First-Class Twist
Most House Fires Start From These 5 Mistakes — Experts Warn What to Watch For
Russian Soldier Accidentally Films Fatal Strike on Own Unit During Ceasefire
Can Animals Die of Loneliness? Vets Reveal the Hidden Toll of Emotional Isolation
Laughter and Lost Translation: Zelensky’s Speech Cut Short by Merz in Berlin
Why Snakes Sometimes Bite Themselves — And What It Says About Stress in Reptiles
Kremlin Warns Against Germany’s Long-Range Missile Policy in Ukraine Conflict
US Private Contractors Allegedly Operated in Libya in 2024, Investigation Finds
Designers Reveal 7 Subtle Tricks That Make Any Home Feel Instantly Cozier
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.