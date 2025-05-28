Trump Leaves Door Open for Peace Talks, Cautions on Putin’s Motives

Trump: No Sanctions on Russia Not to Disrupt Peace Talks

Within two week, the United States will see whether the situation surrounding a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine is becoming clearer, President Donald Trump said, Reuters said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Donald Trump

“Within two weeks, we’ll know whether [Russian President Vladimir] Putin wants to continue the conflict. If he does, we’ll respond differently. At this point, I can’t say for sure whether he wants to end the war or not,” the president stated.

Trump also emphasized that his remarks about Russia are “very loud,” and if necessary, he is prepared to hold a trilateral meeting with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump added that he was not imposing sanctions on Russia in order not to derail the peace negotiations.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that the second round of talks with Ukraine would take place on June 2 in Istanbul. According to him, Russia is ready to present a memorandum on the progress of the second round of negotiations to the Ukrainian delegation.