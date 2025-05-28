Russia Announces Peace Memorandum Ahead of Istanbul Negotiations on June 2

Russia Proposes Second Round of Ukraine Talks in Istanbul on June 2

The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will take place in Istanbul on June 2, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Photo: web.archive.org by Andrzej Szkopiński, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Istanbul

President Vladimir Putin’s aide Vladimir Medinsky will lead the Russian delegation as before, he added. According to Lavrov, Russia is ready to provide the Ukrainian delegation with a memorandum outlining the course of the second round of talks. He concluded that the document sets out Russia’s position "on all aspects of reliably overcoming the root causes of the crisis."

"Our delegation, headed by V.R. Medinsky, is ready to present this memorandum to the Ukrainian delegation and provide the necessary explanations during the second round of renewed direct talks in Istanbul on the upcoming Monday, June 2," his statement published on the Foreign Ministry’s website said.

Lavrov expressed Russia’s gratitude to Turkey for providing a "hospitable Turkish venue."

"We hope that everyone who is sincerely, not just in words, interested in the success of the peace process will support holding the new round of direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul," Lavrov concluded.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine’s Defense Minister and head of the delegation to the Istanbul talks, Rustem Umerov, had called Vladimir Medinsky. According to the Ukrainian leader, Umerov inquired about Russia’s readiness to present its conditions for ceasing hostilities.

Before that, Zelensky spoke about Ukraine’s readiness for negotiations with Russia. He also stated that Ukraine expects a memorandum from Russia and a message about whether it can support a ceasefire and a meeting at the level of the heads of state.

