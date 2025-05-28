World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia Announces Peace Memorandum Ahead of Istanbul Negotiations on June 2

The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will take place in Istanbul on June 2, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

President Vladimir Putin’s aide Vladimir Medinsky will lead the Russian delegation as before, he added. According to Lavrov, Russia is ready to provide the Ukrainian delegation with a memorandum outlining the course of the second round of talks. He concluded that the document sets out Russia’s position "on all aspects of reliably overcoming the root causes of the crisis."

"Our delegation, headed by V.R. Medinsky, is ready to present this memorandum to the Ukrainian delegation and provide the necessary explanations during the second round of renewed direct talks in Istanbul on the upcoming Monday, June 2," his statement published on the Foreign Ministry’s website said.

Lavrov expressed Russia’s gratitude to Turkey for providing a "hospitable Turkish venue."

"We hope that everyone who is sincerely, not just in words, interested in the success of the peace process will support holding the new round of direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul," Lavrov concluded.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine’s Defense Minister and head of the delegation to the Istanbul talks, Rustem Umerov, had called Vladimir Medinsky. According to the Ukrainian leader, Umerov inquired about Russia’s readiness to present its conditions for ceasing hostilities.

Before that, Zelensky spoke about Ukraine’s readiness for negotiations with Russia. He also stated that Ukraine expects a memorandum from Russia and a message about whether it can support a ceasefire and a meeting at the level of the heads of state.

Details

Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, constituting the country's economic, cultural, and historical heart. With a population over 15 million, it is home to 18% of the population of Turkey. Istanbul is among the largest cities in Europe and in the world by population. It is a city on two continents; about two-thirds of its population live in Europe and the rest in Asia. Istanbul straddles the Bosphorus—one of the world's busiest waterways—in northwestern Turkey, between the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea. Its area of 5,461 square kilometers (2,109 sq mi) is coterminous with Istanbul Province. Istanbul's climate is Mediterranean.

