Moscow and Kyiv Draft Terms for Temporary Ceasefire, Kremlin Says

Negotiating teams from Moscow and Kyiv are working on the terms of a temporary ceasefire, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists. He noted that Russia would present its document "soon,” while Washington has already received Ukraine's version.

"We have not yet reached the stage of a ceasefire or a temporary truce. First, the text of the memorandum must be agreed upon, and a list of conditions for the temporary ceasefire must be developed. That is what our negotiating teams are currently working on, while the special military operation continues,” Peskov said.

He made these remarks in the context of ongoing reciprocal strikes between the sides. Peskov stressed that Ukraine is "hitting our residential buildings,” while Russia is "targeting ammunition and places where instruments of killing are gathered.”

Peskov accused the West of trying to impose negotiation venues with Kyiv

Moscow has accused Kyiv of trying to derail the negotiation process by increasing drone attacks on Russian regions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has described strike drones as a key component of Ukraine's response to Russian attacks. President Vladimir Putin has made it clear, Peskov said, that anyone "trying to cause trouble here in Russia” with drone attacks "will be dealt with.”

Earlier, Peskov said Russia's version of a peace memorandum is in the final stages of preparation and would be published "soon.” Kyiv has already submitted its list of conditions to Washington, and the United States is awaiting Russia's version, U.S. presidential envoy Keith Kellogg said.