World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ukrainian MP Warns of Full-Scale War and AI Drone Attacks on Cities

Ukraine is Facing Full-Scale War
World

Ukraine is facing a full-scale war with advancing Russian forces in the east and drone attacks on cities, Ukrainian MP Maryana Bezuhla said in a post on her Telegram channel.

Nuclear blast
Photo: Pixabay by STRIEWA, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Nuclear blast

“This is only a small part of what I’ve revealed,” she wrote. “In the coming years, we will be falling into an abyss: a full-scale war with Russian advances in the east and swarms of AI-powered drones striking our cities. There will be a world war, a global reshape, a sweeping technological leap for humanity overall, a total redesign of relationships through the integration of artificial intelligence, robotics, and the cybernization of life — for those who survive," the MP wrote.

State systems would undergo rapid change, she added.

“The Ukraine we once knew is gone, and it will never, ever return,” Bezuhla concluded.

Details

Maryana Volodymyrivna Bezuhla (born 17 May 1988), is a Ukrainian politician who is currently a People's Deputy of Ukraine, representing Ukraine's 217th electoral district. She is also a member of the Permanent Delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. Elected in 2019 for the party Servant of the People, she left the party and its parliamentary faction in 2024. She did so while accusing her former fellow party members of "sabotaging" the "national security and defense sector.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russia Was 'Forced' to Launch Special Military Operation, Says Putin
World
Russia Was 'Forced' to Launch Special Military Operation, Says Putin
First-Ever Robot Boxing Matches with Live Commentators Held in China
Science
First-Ever Robot Boxing Matches with Live Commentators Held in China Видео 
Popular
Taurus Missiles Could Now Reach Moscow as West Removes Striking Limits

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced a move that opens the door for strikes deep into Russian territory. This marks a significant escalation in Western military support

Will Taurus Missiles Fly to Hit Moscow?
Russia Warns of Blowback from Lifting Missile Range Limits
Lifting Restrictions on Supplies of Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine Comes as Act of Madness
The Summer Will Be Hot—and Bloody: Western Analysts Brace for Russian Advance
Ukrainian Forces Struggle to Counter High-Altitude Russian UAVs
Turkey Balances East and West as Erdoğan Eyes Historic Peace Role Lyuba Lulko Will Taurus Missiles Fly to Hit Moscow? Andrey Mihayloff No More Miracles: Washington and London Urge Kyiv to Face Reality Dmitry Plotnikov
Russia Aborts Massive Strike on Ukraine in Last-Minute Decision
Putin Warns of Retaliation After Ukraine Gains Approval for Long-Range Strikes
New Front Opens in the Baltic: West Targets Russia’s Energy Lifeline
New Front Opens in the Baltic: West Targets Russia’s Energy Lifeline
Last materials
Ukraine Uses Gogol-M FPV Drone Carriers Against Russia
Putin Does Not Like Being Called a Cyborg
Putin, Trump, and Zelensky May Hold Summit in Geneva to Discuss Ukraine Peace
Dodik Claims West Staged Ukraine Conflict to Seize Russian Resources
Russia Accuses Ukraine, Europe of Sabotaging Peace Talks as Drone Attacks Surge
Industrial Disaster: Chemical Plant Explosion Rocks Shandong Province
Russia Was 'Forced' to Launch Special Military Operation, Says Putin
Russia Claims Berlin Quietly Approved Long-Range Strikes on Russian Territory
Drone Footage Captures Russian Paratroopers Crushing Ukrainian Offensive in Kursk
Russia’s Plan to Rewild Siberian Tigers Could Change Wildlife Forever
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.