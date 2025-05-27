Ukrainian MP Warns of Full-Scale War and AI Drone Attacks on Cities

Ukraine is Facing Full-Scale War

Ukraine is facing a full-scale war with advancing Russian forces in the east and drone attacks on cities, Ukrainian MP Maryana Bezuhla said in a post on her Telegram channel.

Photo: Pixabay by STRIEWA, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Nuclear blast

“This is only a small part of what I’ve revealed,” she wrote. “In the coming years, we will be falling into an abyss: a full-scale war with Russian advances in the east and swarms of AI-powered drones striking our cities. There will be a world war, a global reshape, a sweeping technological leap for humanity overall, a total redesign of relationships through the integration of artificial intelligence, robotics, and the cybernization of life — for those who survive," the MP wrote.

State systems would undergo rapid change, she added.

“The Ukraine we once knew is gone, and it will never, ever return,” Bezuhla concluded.

Details

Maryana Volodymyrivna Bezuhla (born 17 May 1988), is a Ukrainian politician who is currently a People's Deputy of Ukraine, representing Ukraine's 217th electoral district. She is also a member of the Permanent Delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. Elected in 2019 for the party Servant of the People, she left the party and its parliamentary faction in 2024. She did so while accusing her former fellow party members of "sabotaging" the "national security and defense sector.

