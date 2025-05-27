Keith Kellogg: Geneva Could Host Trilateral Meeting of Putin, Trump, and Zelensky

Putin, Trump, and Zelensky May Hold Summit in Geneva to Discuss Ukraine Peace

Russian President Vladimir Putin may reportedly hold a summit with his American counterpart Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky in Geneva, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said during an interview on Fox News.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by JKTKMM, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Keith Kellogg

“As soon as we put everything together, there will be another meeting. We believe it might take place in Geneva (...) So Geneva could be the next stop where all three main leaders — Putin, President Zelensky, and President Trump — meet to reach an agreement,” the White House representative said.

Kellogg added that the United States also supports the Vatican as a possible alternative venue for negotiations.

US Receives List of Conditions from Kyiv

The US has received a "list of conditions" from Kyiv and must now obtain one from Moscow, Kellogg also told Fox News.

“We received such a list from the Ukrainian side, now we need to get one from the Russian side in order to compare them. Once we do that, a new meeting will be necessary,” he stated.

Earlier, Kellogg said that Washington and its allies “must continue to pressure” Moscow to achieve peace in Ukraine. He also emphasized that Trump is the only one capable of finding a compromise with Russia.

Details

Will Keith Kellogg (born William Keith Kellogg; April 7, 1860 – October 6, 1951) was an American industrialist in food manufacturing, who founded the Kellogg Company, which produces a wide variety of popular breakfast cereals. He was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and practiced vegetarianism as a dietary principle taught by his church. He also founded the Kellogg Arabian Ranch, which breeds Arabian horses. Kellogg was a philanthropist and started the Kellogg Foundation in 1934 with a $66-million donation.

