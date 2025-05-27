World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Dodik: Europe Seeks to Divide Russia Using Ukraine as Foothold

Dodik Claims West Staged Ukraine Conflict to Seize Russian Resources
World

Russia timely recognized the threat from the West, which intended to seize Russian resources, and justifiably launched the special military operation (SMO) in Ukraine, Milorad Dodik, President of the Republika Srpska (RS) within Bosnia and Herzegovina, said.

Milorad Dodik
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Medija centar Beograd, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Milorad Dodik

The politician explained that Western countries were initially involved in the conflict in Ukraine. The armed conflict on Ukrainian territory is essentially a confrontation between Russia and the West, Dodik believes.

Milorad Dodik earlier said that Europe aimed to divide Russia into parts and seize its resources, with Ukraine serving as a foothold for this. According to him, Ukraine became an independent state "only due to the naivety of Russia at that time."

Dodik believes that such a "hybrid state cannot function." He emphasized that Russia must achieve all the objectives it has set in Ukraine.

"This concerns territories, demilitarization, and denazification throughout the entire territory of Ukraine," he concluded.

Details

Milorad Dodik (Serbian Cyrillic: Милорад Додик, pronounced [mîloraːd dǒdik]; born 12 March 1959) is a Bosnian Serb politician currently serving as the 8th president of Republika Srpska since 2022, a position he previously held from 2010 to 2018. He also served as the 7th Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina from 2018 to 2022. Dodik has been the president of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) since its formation in 1996 and has held several political offices within Republika Srpska, the Serb-majority entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina. He served as the prime minister of Republika Srpska from 1998 to 2001 and again from 2006 to 2010.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Raw Video Shows Car Ploughing into Football Fans in Liverpool
Hotspots and Incidents
Raw Video Shows Car Ploughing into Football Fans in Liverpool Видео 
No More Miracles: Washington and London Urge Kyiv to Face Reality
Conflicts
No More Miracles: Washington and London Urge Kyiv to Face Reality
Russia Was 'Forced' to Launch Special Military Operation, Says Putin
World
Russia Was 'Forced' to Launch Special Military Operation, Says Putin
Popular
Taurus Missiles Could Now Reach Moscow as West Removes Striking Limits

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced a move that opens the door for strikes deep into Russian territory. This marks a significant escalation in Western military support

Will Taurus Missiles Fly to Hit Moscow?
Russia Warns of Blowback from Lifting Missile Range Limits
Lifting Restrictions on Supplies of Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine Comes as Act of Madness
The Summer Will Be Hot—and Bloody: Western Analysts Brace for Russian Advance
Ukrainian Forces Struggle to Counter High-Altitude Russian UAVs
Will Taurus Missiles Fly to Hit Moscow? Andrey Mihayloff No More Miracles: Washington and London Urge Kyiv to Face Reality Dmitry Plotnikov Baltic Sea Becomes New Flashpoint in West–Russia Maritime Confrontation Lyuba Lulko
Russia Aborts Massive Strike on Ukraine in Last-Minute Decision
Putin Warns of Retaliation After Ukraine Gains Approval for Long-Range Strikes
New Front Opens in the Baltic: West Targets Russia’s Energy Lifeline
New Front Opens in the Baltic: West Targets Russia’s Energy Lifeline
Last materials
Putin, Trump, and Zelensky May Hold Summit in Geneva to Discuss Ukraine Peace
Dodik Claims West Staged Ukraine Conflict to Seize Russian Resources
Russia Accuses Ukraine, Europe of Sabotaging Peace Talks as Drone Attacks Surge
Industrial Disaster: Chemical Plant Explosion Rocks Shandong Province
Russia Was 'Forced' to Launch Special Military Operation, Says Putin
Russia Claims Berlin Quietly Approved Long-Range Strikes on Russian Territory
Drone Footage Captures Russian Paratroopers Crushing Ukrainian Offensive in Kursk
Raw Video Shows Car Ploughing into Football Fans in Liverpool
Will Taurus Missiles Fly to Hit Moscow?
No More Miracles: Washington and London Urge Kyiv to Face Reality
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.