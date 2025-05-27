Putin Blames West, Defends Ukraine Offensive as Security Measure

Russia Was 'Forced' to Launch Special Military Operation, Says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow was "literally forced” to begin its special military operation (SMO) in Ukraine. Speaking about the 2014 Ukrainian revolution, he said:

Photo: kremlin.ru is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 Vladimir Putin

"We didn't organize the coup in Ukraine… We were constantly told about the need for elections and democracy. But when a coup happened, a bloody coup, it was treated as if it were normal. We were simply forced to do what we're doing now, and they're trying to make us out to be the guilty ones."

Putin reaffirmed that Russia has the means and strength to complete the operation and outlined the key objectives:

eliminate the causes of the conflict,

establish conditions for long-term peace,

ensure the security of the Russian state,

protect the interests of Russian citizens in the affected territories.

Trump Unhappy With Russia

US President Donald Trump recently voiced frustration over Russian night strikes on Ukraine, which he described as one of the most massive attacks on Kyiv since the beginning of the war.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov suggested that Trump's remarks were the result of "emotional overload,” noting that President Putin continues to make decisions based on the country's security needs.

Putin Briefed Daily on SMO

President Putin said he receives operational reports on the SMO daily, including late-night updates after data from the entire front line is gathered. He recounted an incident where Russian troops were eager to engage in battle, but adverse weather and other risks forced high command to halt the plan to prevent unnecessary losses.

"Both I and the Chief of the General Staff gave direct orders to stand down,” Putin said, describing it as a tragic moment for the soldiers.

Putin also praised the heroism of Russian servicemen, comparing their actions to those of Soviet war heroes. He cited a story of a soldier who drew enemy fire to allow his comrades to fulfill their mission with minimal losses.

"They knowingly walked into death… Is that any different from [Soviet pilot Nikolai] Gastello's sacrifice? Not at all,” he said.

Details

Captain Nikolai Frantsevich Gastello (Russian: Николай Францевич Гастелло, April 23, 1907 – June 26, 1941) was a Russian aviator and a Hero of the Soviet Union. He is one of the best known Soviet war heroes, being the best known Soviet pilot to conduct a "fire taran" – a suicide action by the pilot of an aircraft on fire, flying into a target with the intention of setting it alight.

