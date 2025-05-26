World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Lifting Restrictions on Supplies of Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine Comes as Act of Madness

Russia Warns of Blowback from Lifting Missile Range Limits
The decision of the Western countries to lift restrictions on the supply of long-range weapons to Ukraine is an act of "madness," Russian State Duma Deputy Mikhail Sheremet believes.

ATACMS
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Неизвестен, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
ATACMS

"The West is escalating aggression against Russia by taking such insane and irresponsible steps. Their rabid Russophobic policies and blatant military aggression — expressed through systematic deliveries of lethal weapons and instructors to Ukraine — will backfire on them,” the lawmaker said.

Sheremet emphasized that with such actions, Western governments are not only testing Moscow's patience but also forcing Russia to expand its buffer zone along its borders.

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that the UK, France, Germany, and the United States had lifted all range limitations on military supplies to Ukraine.

"There are no longer any restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine,” he said.

Details

