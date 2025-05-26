World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin Warns of Retaliation After Ukraine Gains Approval for Long-Range Strikes

Germany, UK, France, US Allow Ukraine to Strike Deep Inside Russia
World

Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and the United States have lifted all restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced.

Taurus missile
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by ILA-boy, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Taurus missile

“There are no longer any range limitations on the weapons delivered to Ukraine — not from the British, not from the French, not from us, and not from the Americans,” he said.

According to Merz, Ukraine can now defend itself, including by striking military targets inside Russia.

“Until recently, with very few exceptions, Ukraine was unable to do this. Now it can use what we call in military jargon ‘Long Range Fire’ to attack military targets in the rear. That’s a decisive factor,” the chancellor emphasized.

In response to ATACMS and Storm Shadow strikes on targets inside Russia in November last year, President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow considered itself entitled to use weapons against military targets in the countries that allow their weapons to be used against Russian sites. In the event of escalation, "we will respond just as decisively and symmetrically," he warned. Earlier, Putin said that lifting restrictions on Kyiv’s use of Western long-range missiles would mean that NATO countries were “at war with Russia.”

Back in November, then-US President Joe Biden had lifted the restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range ATACMS missiles to strike targets inside Russia. The White House later confirmed that Washington had authorized Kyiv to use ATACMS "for self-defense, in cases of urgent necessity." These strikes focused on Russia’s Kursk region.

Josep Borrell, who at the time headed the EU’s foreign policy arm, later clarified that Ukraine had been granted permission to carry out strikes up to 300 kilometers in range.

Current US President Donald Trump said in December that he did not agree with sending missiles hundreds of miles into Russia not to fuel the war.

In response to the ATACMS and Storm Shadow strikes on targets in Russia’s Kursk and Bryansk regions, Putin said Russia retaliated with the use of the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile. He later warned that Moscow could strike with Oreshnik again, but was in no rush.

Details

Oreshnik (Russian: Орешник, lit. 'Hazel tree'), is a Russian intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) characterized by its reported speed exceeding Mach 10 (12,300 km/h; 7,610 mph; 3.40 km/s), according to the Ukrainian military. The missile is equipped with six warheads, each reportedly containing submunitions, and has been described as highly difficult to intercept, though modern ballistic missile interceptors are designed to counter this type of system. Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh has identified the Oreshnik as a variant of the RS-26 Rubezh IRBM.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russia Wrapping up Special Operation in Ukraine Amid Global Struggle Against Western Expansion
Former USSR
Russia Wrapping up Special Operation in Ukraine Amid Global Struggle Against Western Expansion
Russian Show of Force Meant to Boost Kyiv’s Willingness to Negotiate
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Show of Force Meant to Boost Kyiv’s Willingness to Negotiate
Emotional Scenes as Captured Soldiers Return Home in Major Exchange
World
Emotional Scenes as Captured Soldiers Return Home in Major Exchange Видео 
Popular
Putin’s Helicopter Caught in Ukrainian Drone Attack Over Kursk Region

A helicopter carrying Russian President Vladimir Putin came under threat during a Ukrainian drone attack in the Kursk region, according to Air Defense Division Commander

Putin's Helicopter Targeted During Ukrainian Drone Attack in Kursk Region
Kremlin Attributes Trump’s Criticism of Putin to ‘Emotional Overload’
Peskov: Trump’s Displeasure With Russian Airstrikes Linked to Stress of Talks
Unprecedented Firepower: Russia Targets Kharkiv Region With Bombs, Drones, and Rockets
China Hosts World’s First Humanoid Robot Boxing Tournament
Putin Rules Out Vatican as Neutral Party in Ukraine Negotiations Lyuba Lulko Washington and Moscow Stand on the Brink of Historic Rapprochement Dmitry Plotnikov Soviet Deserter Held by Mujahideen Returns Home After Four Decades Andrey Mihayloff
Last materials
Russia Warns of Blowback from Lifting Missile Range Limits
Germany, UK, France, US Allow Ukraine to Strike Deep Inside Russia
Russian Show of Force Meant to Boost Kyiv’s Willingness to Negotiate
First-Ever Robot Boxing Matches with Live Commentators Held in China
Russian Troops Conduct Precision Strikes on Industrial Targets in Kharkiv
Kremlin Attributes Trump’s Criticism of Putin to ‘Emotional Overload’
Putin's Helicopter Targeted During Ukrainian Drone Attack in Kursk Region
Putin Rules Out Vatican as Neutral Party in Ukraine Negotiations
Washington and Moscow Stand on the Brink of Historic Rapprochement
Moscow to Present Peace Proposal to Kyiv After POW Exchange, Says Lavrov
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.