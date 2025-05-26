World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Peskov: Trump's Displeasure With Russian Airstrikes Linked to Stress of Talks

Kremlin Attributes Trump's Criticism of Putin to 'Emotional Overload'
US President Donald Trump's remarks expressing dissatisfaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions and Russian ongoing strikes on targets in Ukraine are due to "emotional overload,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to TASS.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
"Of course, the start of the negotiation process, for which the American side made a very significant effort, is a very important achievement. We are grateful to the Americans and personally to President Trump for facilitating the organization and launch of the negotiations,” said Peskov. “This is a very serious moment, which involves emotional overload for absolutely everyone and emotional reactions. We are closely monitoring all the responses,” Peskov noted, speaking about the start of the negotiation process.

At the same time, Putin is making decisions necessary to ensure Russia’s security, Peskov emphasized. He cited Ukraine’s statements about the safety of world leaders at the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on May 9, many of whom, he said, “essentially witnessed attempted drone strikes,” which are still ongoing. He added that Kyiv “is striking our civilian and social infrastructure,” while Moscow is “responding with strikes on military targets.”

In recent days, the Russian Defense Ministry has reported a series of large-scale strikes on targets in Ukraine, including with the use of the Iskander missile system. In response, Trump stated that he is now “absolutely” considering imposing sanctions on Russia. “He [Putin] has completely lost his mind! He’s killing many people unnecessarily, and I’m not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being launched at Ukrainian cities for no reason. I’ve always said he wants all of Ukraine, not just part of it — and maybe that’s now being confirmed — but if he gets it, it will lead to the collapse of Russia!” the US president said.

Earlier, Trump stated that he was unhappy with President Vladimir Putin's actions. The White House chief expressed particular dissatisfaction with nighttime strikes on Ukraine, during which Kyiv experienced one of the largest air raids since the start of the conflict.

