Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Kyiv Working on Putin-Zelensky Meeting

Ukraine Working on Putin-Zelensky Meeting
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is working on a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said, Politics of the Country Telegram channel reports.

Conference room
Photo: freepik.com by pressfoto, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Conference room

The announcement, made via Ukrainian media channels, marks one of the clearest signals yet that high-level negotiations may be back on the table after months of stalled diplomacy.

While Sybiha did not disclose specific plans, dates, or venues, the mere acknowledgment of such efforts suggests that both sides may be open to direct dialogue—possibly in the wake of increasing international pressure and shifting dynamics on the battlefield.

The revelation follows recent reports of renewed backchannel contacts and signals from global mediators, including Turkey and the Vatican, urging both countries to return to negotiations. If realized, a face-to-face meeting between Putin and Zelensky would be the first since the outbreak of full-scale military conflict in February 2022.

Analysts remain cautious, however, citing the wide gap in negotiating positions and the absence of a formal ceasefire. Still, the possibility of a summit could signal a pivotal moment in the trajectory of the conflict, particularly if supported by broader international guarantees.

