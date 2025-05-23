Emotional Scenes as Captured Soldiers Return Home in Major Exchange

The first stage of the major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine since the start of the special military operation was caught on video. The footage was published on the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

The video shows the released servicemen shouting "Hurrah!" near a bus that will take them back home. One of the soldiers expresses being overwhelmed with emotion upon returning from captivity.

"I'm very happy to be back home. (…) Everything will be fine, glory to Russia!" the soldier says.

Russia and Ukraine To Continue Exchanging Prisoners

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia will continue tomorrow and the day after tomorrow (May 24 and 25).

The beginning of the largest prisoner exchange since the start of the special military operation was announced on Friday, May 23.

Russia and Ukraine agreed to conduct the POW swap based on the "1000 for 1000" format during negotiations held on May 16 in Istanbul.

Details

