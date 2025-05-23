Kremlin Envoy: Hope for US-Russia Dialogue Growing as Mutual Hostility Declines

Russian and American Citizens No Longer See Each Other as Enemies

Russian and American citizens no longer see each other as enemies, Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian President’s special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries said in a post on X platform.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by BalkanPhotos, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ USA and Russia

“Russians and Americans are hopeful for dialogue and cooperation,” the official wrote.

Dmitriev noted that whereas previously 76 percent of Russians viewed the US as an adversary, that figure has now dropped to 27 percent. Similarly, the percentage of Americans who see Russia as a hostile state has decreased from 70 to 50 percent, he added.

Details

Kirill Alexandrovich Dmitriev (born 12 April 1975) is the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), an at least $10 billion sovereign wealth fund created by the Russian government to co-invest in the Russian economy. Dmitriev was born in Soviet Ukraine, later completing his education and jumpstarting his career in the United States between the ages of 14 and 27. Upon moving to Russia, he expanded his financier activities before helming RDIF. In February 2022, both Kirill Dmitriev and RDIF were sanctioned by the United States Treasury, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Under Dmitriev's leadership RDIF claims to be the first state owned Russian company to call for diplomatic solution and peace in Ukraine. Dmitriev assumed the office of the Special Presidential Envoy on Foreign Investment and Economic Cooperation on 23 February 2025.

