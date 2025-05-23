Ukrainian POWs Held in Russian Border Colonies Reportedly Sing 'Katyusha' Daily

Nearly All Captive Russian Soldiers Expected to Return in Massive Swap

Currently, 1,300 Russian servicemen are being held captive in Ukraine, while Russia is detaining nearly 10,000 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Mash Telegram channel said.

Photo: Минобороны Украины by Андрей Агеев, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ AFU

As reported, during the exchange that began on May 23 at the Ukraine-Belarus border, almost all Russian soldiers held in captivity are expected to return home. According to the outlet, the Russians approved for exchange were being held in a border colony near the city of Sumy. Most of them are fighters from the Kursk and Kharkiv directions. Ukrainian media claimed they were allocated a monthly amount equivalent to 5,000 rubles for medicines, food, and hygiene products.

The channel also notes that Ukrainian prisoners of war are being held in border colonies in Russia's Kursk and Bryansk regions. Local residents said that in the mornings, AFU soldiers sing Katyusha in chorus.

The largest prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of the special military operation, based on the "1000 for 1000” formula, was reported to have started on May 23. The procedure is expected to last three days. Russia's Ministry of Defense has not yet confirmed this information.

Russia and Ukraine agreed to conduct the exchange following their first direct talks in three years, which took place in Istanbul on May 16. However, no exact dates for the procedure were previously announced.

Details

"Katyusha" (Russian: Катюша [kɐˈtʲuʂə] ) is a Soviet-era song about a girl bidding farewell to a soldier. It was composed by Matvey Blanter in 1938, with lyrics in Russian written by the Soviet poet Mikhail Isakovsky. It gained fame during World War II as a patriotic song, inspiring the population to serve and defend their land in the war effort. The song is the source of the nickname of the BM-8, BM-13, and BM-31 "Katyusha" rocket launchers that were used by the Red Army in World War II.

